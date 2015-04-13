T2 COMPUTING NAMED PANASAS RESELLER AT THE 2015 NAB SHOW

Distribution Agreement to Include Complete Line of Panasas Storage Solutions

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 12, 2015 – T2 Computing, Inc., an IT solutions company that provides the latest in computing, storage, networking and media hardware and software for the broadcast, post production, finance, retail, travel, publishing, advertising and hospitality sectors, has entered a reseller agreement with Panasas, the leader in hybrid scale-out NAS for enterprise and research environments. The official announcement was made public during the 2015 NAB Show

.

Under the agreement, T2 Computing with be authorized to spec and sell Panasas’ entire line of innovative storage solutions within the U.S. Panasas’ products are optimized for highly demanding data workloads in enterprise and research environments such as media and entertainment, life sciences, R&D, energy, government, manufacturing and universities.



“We are excited to add Panasas’ pioneering solutions to our product roster, as we believe that the products will add great value to our media and entertainment customers’ production ventures,” says Ian Ash, vice president of sales, T2 Computing, Inc. “At T2 Computing, our corporate philosophy is that every company is, at its core, a media company. Panasas understands our thought process and its products’ focus on high-capacity storage demands makes them well suited for an array of media and entertainment applications. We look forward to demonstrating their solutions for our current and potential customers and to grow our mutual business throughout 2015.”



“T2 Computing is a great addition to Panasas’ reseller network,” says Dave Feldman, vice president of sales – Americas. “Their extensive knowledge of designing and specking for demanding enterprise IT infrastructures will be an asset when representing our company across the U.S.”



Attendees interested in viewing the latest product offerings from Panasas are welcome to visit the company’s NAB Booth, SL10105.



About Panasas



Panasas ActiveStor® hybrid scale-out NAS storage solutions are optimized for highly demanding data workloads in enterprise and research environments such as media and entertainment, life sciences, R&D, energy, government, manufacturing, and universities. Now in its fifth generation, ActiveStor solutions leverage the patented PanFS® storage operating system to accelerate workflows and simplify data management through the use of a single global namespace and non-disruptive scaling. ActiveStor also offers triple-parity, per-file software RAID data protection for exceptional system-wide reliability that scales linearly with the size of the solution. For more information, visit www.panasas.com.



T2 Computing



T2 Computing is a unique IT solutions company that resolves a vast range of challenges leading companies face today. Through our highly experienced client team, the company provides the latest in computing, storage, networking and media hardware and software coupled with

world-class professional services. We specify, design, deploy and support solutions for the most complex workflows. For more information visit www.t2computing.com.