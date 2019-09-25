MEDIA ALERT: Synthax Highlights Digigram’s Audio Over IP, Transmission Solutions for Broadcasters at 2019 Radio Show

Dallas, Texas, September 23, 2019 – Synthax, distributor of Digigram broadcast audio systems, will showcase Digigram’s audio solutions designed to help streamline radio broadcasters’ setups at the 2019 Radio Show, booth 100, from September 24–26, 2019.

Radio Show attendees will get the chance to experience two of legacy-brand Digigram’s IP audio codecs — the new IQOYA TALK and the IQOYA X/LINK.

“With over 10,000 codecs currently in use, Digigram has been revolutionizing the way radio broadcasters record and transmit for years, and the company’s latest additions continue that mission,” said Derek Badala, Synthax’s Director of Sales, Americas. “One of the components that makes Digigram unique is its Fluid IP which means it offers error correction and dual streaming — so users always have a redundant stream. As a result, we are excited to show how Digigram’s offerings can continue to shape the industry’s landscape and streamline broadcasters’ processes.”

The Future of Transmission: Audio Over IP

With a user-interface designed for “non-technicals,” the IQOYA TALK IP portable codec allows remote reporters to perform key actions in just two simple clicks. Live reporting and commentary can be performed along with studio-quality interviews for up to four DJs and guests. Audio content is streamed through a large number of wired or wireless ‘last mile’ connections.

Boasting the most adaptable software on the market, IQOYA TALK features 11 inputs/10 outputs, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a dual built-in 4G/LTE module, an intuitive iPhone/Android hook up and 3 mic-line inputs and 4 headphone outputs, so users can not only feature a co-host and host, but also a guest and their guest — a big advantage for broadcasters.

IQOYA X/LINK is a 1U rack IP audio codec designed to deliver two stereo sources over IP networks ideal for web radio. As with all IQOYA products, its Fluid IP technology offer redundant dual streaming providing users with reliable connection over inexpensive IP links.

