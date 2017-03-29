Syncro Services Digital Media Streamlines QC Workflow, Improves Content Quality With Interra Systems BATON

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- March 28, 2017 -- Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced that Syncro Services Digital Media, a New York City-based provider of distribution and post-production services for video and film content, has deployed Interra Systems' BATON(R) automated, file-based quality control (QC) solution to increase the reliability and efficiency of its QC operations. BATON provides comprehensive quality checks, ensures compliance with broadcast television standards, and offers support for a wide range of media formats and codecs, allowing Syncro Services Digital Media to detect errors faster and ensure superior content quality for its customers.



"Prior to using BATON, we had significant quality control issues related to speed, missed errors, false errors, and stability. To certify that the content we're working on meets the stringent quality requirements imposed by our customers and various standards bodies, we needed a high-performance, file-based, QC solution from a vendor that is trusted in the broadcast and post-production environment," said Ilan Kometz, chief operating officer at Syncro Services Digital Media. "BATON is reliable, scalable, and efficient, instantly checking for errors and compliance that would otherwise take our team hours to review and document. In addition to saving us precious time and resources, the BATON system increases the satisfaction of our customers by enhancing the quality of their content."



Syncro Services Digital Media has been serving the media and advertising industries for over 55 years. BATON allows Syncro Services Digital Media to detect and correct content, while also ensuring compliance with broadcast television standards from the FCC and EBU. With BATON, the integrity of content is guaranteed throughout each step of the service provider's workflow, from ingest to transcoding, playout, and archive. A variety of media codecs, containers, and file formats are supported, including SD, HD, 4K, and UHD.



BATON offers seamless integration with media servers, transcoders, MAM archiving, and workflow solutions through its easy-to-use web services-based APIs, simplifying installations and upgrades. Featuring a scalable architecture, BATON will enable Syncro Services Digital Media to expand easily in the future as its QC needs grow. High availability is a key component of the BATON solution, ensuring that the system continues operating even if one of the hardware components is down.



"Time is of the essence in post-production, especially for live broadcast applications," said Ashish Basu, vice president, global sales and business development, Interra Systems. "By choosing BATON as its file-based QC solution, Syncro Services Digital Media can more rapidly detect video and audio quality issues and deliver error-free, top-notch quality content."



Interra Systems will demonstrate its industry-leading BATON automated, file-based QC solution at the 2017 NAB Show, April 24-27, at booth SU7105 in Las Vegas.



More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.



