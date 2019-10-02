Synamedia hires former BBC Studios executive Scott Kewley to lead its addressable advertising and data monetization business

Scott has extensive experience in the media and entertainment sector, having worked with tier-one consumer brands and developed strategies and solutions for using data-driven insights to drive revenues. He joins Synamedia from UK OTT aggregator TVPlayer, where he was MD. Before that he worked for BBC Studios (formerly BBC Worldwide) as a senior executive charged with developing a new OTT service. Scott also spent six years at Liberty Global, where he held the role of Director of Digital Entertainment for Virgin Media. Additionally, he spent 10 years with Walt Disney, most recently as International Director of Engineering.

“Our track record with customers, strong vision and growth ambitions continue to attract the crème de la crème – and Scott is no exception. His impressive media and entertainment industry pedigree makes him the perfect candidate to lead our addressable advertising and data monetization team – and help our customers to harness the power of data and real-time video analytics to unlock new revenue streams,” said Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer at Synamedia.

“As a technology innovator in addressable advertising, Synamedia is perfectly placed to support the growing demand from video service providers for data-driven analytics and insights that open up new revenue opportunities. I look forward to joining the team to continue building out Synamedia’s strategy and product proposition in this important area. We are committed to helping our customers to realise their growth ambitions in a world of infinite entertainment,” added Scott Kewley, VP Advanced Advertising and Data Products, Synamedia.

Synamedia is one of the anchor exhibitors in the Content Everywhere hall (hall 14, stand C.41). To book a meeting at IBC, please contact MarketingGlobal@synamedia.com

