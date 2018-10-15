Symply Demonstrate Industry’s First Affordable High-Speed Multi-User StorNext® 6 Powered Thunderbolt™ 3 Storage Solutionat NAB New York

Symply, a Global Distribution brand, will be demonstrating SymplyWORKSPACE, the first Thunderbolt™ 3 based SAN technology using StorNext® 6, at NAB New York (booth N237).

With the high adoption rates of Thunderbolt equipped workstations and laptops being used in media production, being able to connect high-speed shared storage has not been easy and requires expensive and bulky adapters. SymplyWORKSPACE allows laptops and workstations equipped with Thunderbolt 3 to ingest, edit, finish, and deliver without the need to move content locally, even at 4K resolutions with a direct Thunderbolt 3 cable connection, and with no adapter needed.

Based on industry leading Quantum StorNext 6 sharing software, users can reliably connect up to 8 laptops and workstations to the system using a standard Thunderbolt with no additional hardware or adapters, and share video files, graphics and other data files instantly.

One of the early limitations of Thunderbolt 3 has been the short cable length from storage to workstation. With the introduction of Corning® optical cable technology, users can now be tens of metres away from the SymplyWORKSPACE.

While the company has not announced pricing or availability, the systems are expected to start under $10,000 USD for 48TB and up to four users, making the solution perfect for smaller post-production houses, in-house creative, houses of worship, sports teams, ad agencies, and any creative user facility with more than one user looking for high-speed sharing at an affordable price.