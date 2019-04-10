Symply Ushers in a New Era of Affordable High-Speed Multi-User Media Production Storage with StorNext 6 Powered Thunderbolt 3 Solutions Starting at just $10,995

Culver City, CA, April 3, 2019 – Symply a Global Distribution brand has announced availability of the highly anticipated SymplyWORKSPACE, the first SAN using industry leading StorNext®6 for high-speed collaboration over Thunderbolt™3 based for up to eight simultaneous Mac, Windows, or Linux editors, and featuring advanced RAID protection for content safety.

SymplyWORKSPACE is a complete production workspace that provides everything you need to share content for real-time video production. The unique product eliminates the rack infrastructure that adds significant cost and complexity without providing any benefits for companies that have only a few creative users. The compact desk-side design is ideal for smaller post-production houses, in-house creative, house of worship, sports teams, Ad agencies, or any creative house with limited users, looking for hassle-free high-speed sharing at an affordable price.

“With the high adoption rates of Thunderbolt in smaller post, in-house creative, and other content creators, connecting high-speed shared storage has been a hassle, requiring expensive and bulky adapters and rack mounted hot and noisy storage, servers, and switches” said Nick Warburton VP sales Global Distribution. “SymplyWORKSPACE fixes those pesky problems, it allows Thunderbolt™3 clients to just plug into the desk-side system and work! Ingest, edit, finish, and deliver all without ever moving content locally, even at 4K resolutions, and no adapters or racks needed”.

Based on the industry leading Quantum StorNext®6 sharing software, users can reliably connect up to eight laptops and workstations to the system and share video files, graphics and other data files instantly with no copying and no worry about version control or duplicated files. A file server can also be attached in order to re-share content to other users across ethernet.

Symply has also addressed the short cable length issues commonly cited with Thunderbolt™. By partnering with Corning® and using their latest Thunderbolt™3 optical cable technology clients can be up to fifty feet away from SymplyWORKSPACE while maintaining full high-speed collaboration.

Complete SymplyWORKSPACE solutions start at $10,995 MSRP for 24TB of RAID protected storage and four simultaneous Mac users. Four additional users (up to eight total) can be added at any time. Several other configurations with up to 288TB supporting multiple 4K streams, and any combination of up to eight Mac, Windows, or Linux users are available.

Anyone attending NAB2019 can visit the Symply booth # SL5925 in South Hall Lower for a live demonstration of SymplyWORKSPACE.

SymplyWORKSPACE is available now through better Resellers worldwide and joins the companies SymplyULTRA line of workflow storage solutions for larger Post and Broadcast facilities.

For more information or to find an authorized Reseller near you, please visit www.gosymply.com

About Global

Global Distribution is a specialist distributor of technology for content rich industries such as Media & Entertainment, Surveillance and High-Performance Computing. Adding value through a wealth of knowledge in industry workflows and by understanding the requirements and expectations of end-users, Global offer a unique personable service to resellers and systems integrators. Dedicated to delivering the best new products and solutions to these markets, along with proactive support and development that is second to none, Global work very closely with all of their vendors, partners and resellers to meet the growing demands of users and businesses across EMEA, North America and Canada.

Founded in 1995 The Global Distribution Group, a KEW Investments company, with headquarters based adjacent to the Science Park in the historic university City of Cambridge, England. Global Distribution are well placed to exceed the service and support that resellers and systems integrators - as well as their customers - expect from a distributor.

Copyright (c) 2019 Global Distribution, all rights reserved. Symply and the Symply logo are trademarks of Global Distribution. Quantum, the Quantum logo and StorNext are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.