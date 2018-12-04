Symply Streamlines ARRI Rental Workflow Path from Set to Post-Production

CULVER CITY, Calif. – December 4th 2018 – Symply, a Global Distribution brand today announced the availability of SymplyULTRA configurations designed for on-set use with the ALEXA 65 and available exclusively through ARRI Rental. The new SymplyULTRA configurations deliver enterprise class five 9’s reliability and ultra-fast storage performance in a compact all in one 2U workflow storage and collaboration product that is perfect for high-resolution on-set and post production workflow and is optimized to work with ARRI ALEXA 65 cameras. The company’s unique StorNext® 6 based software defined virtualized, scale-out storage platform provides the configuration flexibility and performance to satisfy the needs of rich media workgroups and collaborative teams, especially those working with 4K and higher resolution.

“Symply and ARRI Rental have worked diligently to provide a complete solution that meets the specific on-set and post production needs of the ALEXA 65, combining speed and reliability into a compact and affordable package,” said Keith Warburton CEO at Global Distribution, “The need to shorten the path from on-set to post production has become increasingly more important to television and movie productions as they struggle to reduce the cost of storing and insuring raw content. The Symply ARRI Rental ALEXA 65 solution greatly improves the ability of directors and their associates comb through footage quickly and make critical decisions on viability of existing footage or the need for re-shoots.

“With more and more productions using the ALEXA 65 and shooting more high-resolution content, the need for fast and reliable storage on-set has never been greater. Symply offers us a workflow that not only easily keeps up with our performance requirements, it ensures there will be no downtime on-set or in post-production due to the high-availability and no single point of failure design,” said Conrad de Klerk of ARRI Rental, “Having a storage solution this powerful and affordable that uses our preferred data management software Quantum StorNext® 6 is a huge advantage for our customers”

SymplyULTRA configurations for ARRI Rental are available immediately. Detailed information is available at www.gosymply.com/solutions

About ARRI Rental

Forming part of the global ARRI Rental group, ARRI Rental Europe is headquartered in Munich and has facilities in four other German cities, as well as in Vienna, Luxembourg, Budapest and Prague. From these locations across continental Europe - and in close partnership with ARRI Rental USA und ARRI Rental UK - it can support and supply productions of any scale, shooting anywhere in the world.

ARRI Rental Group – The One-Stop-Shop: Worldwide Service & Support!

About Symply

Symply, a Global Distribution brand, is an innovative developer of high-speed digital storage solutions, designed for media professionals. As a privately-held company, with locations in the United States, Culver City and New York, in the UK Cambridge, In Germany, Munich and in Sweden, Stockholm. Our philosophy is simple – build real products that people need to make media production and delivery true to art and not just your job.

The Symply team has been building on over 20 years of developing industry leading media solutions and embracing the latest technologies, we’ve brought together some of the best storage and workflow architects, technicians and engineers to give life today to the workspace of tomorrow…fast, efficient, lower cost, and above all easy to use. This rare combination makes it Symply Better Storage for media professionals.

Founded in 1995 The Global Distribution Group, a KEW Investments company, with headquarters based adjacent to the Science Park in the historic university City of Cambridge, England. Global Distribution are well placed to exceed the service and support that resellers and systems integrators - as well as their customers - expect from a distributor. In 2015 Global opened local offices in Stockholm, Sweden and Munich, Germany to further service customers in the Nordic and DACH regions respectively. In 2017 Global opened offices in Culver City, California to service North America and Canada.

