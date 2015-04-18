Symetrix Honored for Online Training, Technical Support at SCN Stellar Service Awards 2015

SEATTLE, WA — APRIL 2015: Symetrix’ long-standing commitment to serving its customer base with superlative training and support was underlined once again at the second annual Stellar Service Awards, which are organized by Systems Contractor News (SCN). Founded to honour outstanding achievements in customer care and satisfaction throughout the AV industry, the Stellar Service Awards this year brought recognition for Symetrix in two of ten categories.

Best Use Of An Afternoon (Best Online Training) was awarded to Symetrix for the second year running for its web-based educational efforts surrounding the SymNet Composer DSP configuration software, whilst The Number You Have On Autodial (Best Tech Support) was given to the collective Symetrix technical support team – recently described by Keith R. Anderson from prominent US AV provider Metro Sound & Video as “the best in the industry”.

Brooke Macomber, Managing Director, Global Sales & Marketing at Symetrix, comments: “We are delighted that the AV integrator community has voted for us in the awards. Symetrix has invested considerable time and resources into online training programs and our technical support team, and this latest acknowledgement confirms that our efforts are really helping those using the products out in the field on a day-to-day basis.”

The full list of winners can be found here: http://www.avnetwork.com/latest/0013/presenting-the-winners-of-the-secon....

www.symetrix.co

ww.avnetwork.com

ABOUT SYMETRIX: Dedicated to making life sound better for almost 40 years. With a current and broadly-based product portfolio that encompasses both open architecture (Edge, Radius 12x8 EX, Radius AEC) and fixed architecture (Jupiter, Zone Mix 761) solutions, Seattle, USA-based Symetrix is the global leader in digital audio signal processing. From a founding base in the studio and MI communities, Symetrix has emerged to take a defining role in commercial audio, its products now a default choice for large-scale installations in performance venues, sports arenas, educational establishments and many more. Benefiting from a worldwide distribution network that has seen its products specified in over 100 countries, Symetrix nonetheless continues to spearhead the entire design and build process from its Seattle HQ. The manufacturer is now enhancing its readiness for a new era of AV networking through its licensing partnership with Audinate, whose world-leading Dante media networking solution is fully integrated into the SymNet DSP platform.

For hi-res media files on the Symetrix product portfolio, please click here.

Copyright © 2015 Symetrix, Inc., All rights reserved.

Our mailing address is:

Symetrix, Inc. 6408 216th Street SW

Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043