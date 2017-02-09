SYFY PICKS UP ‘CHANNEL ZERO’ FOR THIRD AND FOURTH INSTALLMENTS/NICK ANTOSCA INKS OVERALL DEAL WITH UNIVERSAL CABLE PRODUCTIONS

SYFY PICKS UP ‘CHANNELZERO’ FOR THIRD AND FOURTH INSTALLMENTS

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER/SHOWRUNNER NICK ANTOSCA INKS OVERALL DEAL WITH UNIVERSAL CABLE PRODUCTIONS

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – February 9, 2017 -- Syfy and Universal Cable Productions (UCP) today announced a pick-up of two more installments of the critically acclaimed horror anthology series, CHANNELZERO. In addition,UCP has signed an overall deal with the series’ executive producer, Nick Antosca (“Hannibal,” “Teen Wolf”). Under the agreement, Antosca will develop and produce scripted programming with UCP for the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment portfolio and for external networks and streaming services.

Each installment of the CHANNELZERO anthology is based on a “creepypasta” (user-generated horror stories published online). The first installment in the anthology series, the six-part CANDLE COVE, landed on several “Best TV of 2016” lists and centered on Kris Straub’s unnerving story of one man’s obsessive recollection of a mysterious children’s television program from the 1980s. NO-END HOUSE, the second six-hour installment, is set to premiere on Syfy in October 2017.It follows Brian Russell’s story of Margot (Amy Forsyth, “The Path”), a young woman who, along with her friends, visits the No-End House – a bizarre house of horrors consisting of a series of increasingly disturbing rooms.

“CHANNELZEROcertainlyhit a nerve with CANDLE COVE,” said Chris McCumber, President, USA and Syfy. “We look forward to creeping everyone out again this fall with NO-END HOUSE – and can’t wait to see what nightmares Nick has in store for the future.”

“Nick delivered a truly haunting and unpredictable first installment of CHANNELZERO and was embraced by fans and critics alike,” said Jeff Wachtel, President, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “He is a fresh, passionate talent with a unique vision -- precisely what we strive to cultivate here at UCP. We’re fortunate to have him in the family and look forward to developing new projects together.”

"Making CHANNELZERO’s CANDLE COVE and NO-END HOUSE has been a terrific experience,” said Nick Antosca. “Universal Cable Productions and Syfy gave us a unique space to adapt weird cult horror stories and showcase some of the most talented independent directors out there. I'm so excited to bring more of these stories to the screen."

Novelist, screenwriter and TV writer Antosca (“Hannibal,” “Teen Wolf”) returns as executive producer, showrunner and writer for both newly ordered installments alongside executive producer Max Landis (“Chronicle,” “American Ultra”), with Universal Cable Productions as the studio. Before CHANNELZERO, Antosca was a writer and producer on “Hannibal.” He has written five books including “The Girlfriend Game,” “Fires” and “Midnight Picnic,” which won a Shirley Jackson Award. He is from New Orleans, Louisiana and currently lives in California. Antosca is represented by WME, Writ Large and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

Antosca joins UCP’s roster of overall deals with A-list and top-notch emerging talent, including Sam Esmail, who is at work on Season 3 of the Golden Globe and Emmy-award winning MR. ROBOT; James Frey’s Full Fathom Five, who are currently producing the supernatural horror-drama pilot THE HAUNTED for Syfy; and Doug Liman’s Hypnotic, who recently produced the teleportation drama pilot “Impulse” with UCP for YouTube Red.

