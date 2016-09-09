Switronix’s New Torchled Bolt 250 Grabs the Spotlight at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2016 — Switronix, a leader in battery and charging solutions for the Digital Cinema and Professional Video industry, introduces the TorchLED Bolt 250 (TL-BT250) at the Zacuto stand (12.F55) at IBC 2016. The new TL-BT250 leverages a newly patented Refractory Lens Technology providing a 250W equivalent light output while 40 percent thinner than its predecessor, the Bolt 220R. The TL-BT250 draws 13W of power and includes a separate on/off switch.

“The TL-BT250 is our most versatile Bolt light yet and we are excited to debut it at IBC 2016,” says Jose Flores, Sales Manager, Switronix. “The Bolt 250 is further evidence of Switronix’s commitment to the industry and I encourage all those in attendance to come see it for themselves.”

Featuring a wireless remote, the TL-BT250 can control the light from up to 250 feet away (non LOS). The nine channel remote control and magnetic diffusion filter allows users to control on/off, select color temperature and adjust light intensity. With the remote capability, users can easily adjust light settings at the tip of their fingers. Additionally, the TL-BT250 allows users to bank up to 10 lights per channel, allowing for control of the lights in unison.

The TL-BT250 has an independent knob for color temperature between tungsten (3200K) and daylight (5600K), eliminating the need to mix and match between two dials for the most accurate ambient light. The full 0-100 percent dimming control allows users to change the brightness with no noticeable color shift.

The TL-BT250 also comes with an accessory package that includes a 1/4-20 Swivel Shoe mount, PowerTap cable for DC powering off of a standard 14.4V brick battery and magnetic diffusion filter. It also includes a battery and charger kit, and accepts Sony L-Series batteries.

About Switronix

Switronix is a leader in the market of batteries and charging solutions for the Digital Cinema and the Professional Video industry. The company strives to continue to reinvent itself with innovative power solutions with a product line that also includes LED lighting, power-regulation cables- and accessories. For more information about Switronix, please visit www.switronix.com.