Switronix’s New Innovative Hypercore Slim Battery Now Shipping

WESTBURY, NY, JANUARY 21, 2016 — Switronix, a leader in battery and charging solutions for the Digital Cinema and Professional Video industry, is now shipping its new Hypercore SLIMLithium Ion battery packs. A member of the Hypercore series, this slim, low-profile battery line is the first battery pack capable of handling high draw loads, perfect for powering cameras, such as REDTM, ARRITM Mini Alexa, etc.

The Hypercore range is one of the most intelligent battery packs in the industry, delivering the most value, ROI and unrivaled performance. Utilizing Switronix’s award-winning Hypercore technology, the Hypercore SLIM was developed to provide the best in Lithium Ion technology for UAV, handheld gimbal and all other applications demanding a low-profile, light weight battery pack. The battery cells are incased in an over-molded, rubberized housing providing additional protection against accidental impacts. Targeting the ever-growing Drone market, Switronix built a 14.8V slim battery capable of handling draws of up to 148Wh without any deterioration in service life or operability.

The Hypercore SLIM comes in three models, the HC-7S V-mount battery, HC-7R V-mount (which communicates with RED cameras delivering the exact percentage of remaining capacity to the camera’s VF/LCD) and the HC-7AG 3-stud mount. All models charge on Switronix chargers, however the 7S and 7R will also charge on IDXTM, SonyTM and REDTM chargers and the 7AG will charge on Anton/BauerTM chargers. Their ability to power on multiple chargers makes them the most compatible batteries in the industry.

The Hypercore SLIM, like the rest of the Hypercore line, is outfitted with an accelerometer to detect motion. One of the issues with other battery packs is self-discharge when not in use. The Hypercore SLIM avoids this issue using a clocking algorithm, which is tied to the accelerometer to gauge how long the battery is not in use. The battery pack will hibernate when there is no battery usage or movement for 48 hours. Once the camera is put to use again, the battery will detect the movement and ‘awaken,’ coming back to maximum capacity and power. The Hypercore family also offers an integrated P-tap connection on the side of the battery allowing users to power any 12vdc device.

“As the industry continues to push the envelope with unique shots, employing drones and gimbals, they now require power solutions that provide the same draw handling capabilities, all within a low profile,” says Jose Flores, Sales Manager, Switronix, Inc. “The SLIM battery packs aim to meet this unique need while incorporating all the advantages of Hypercore to extend service life.”

About Switronix

Switronix is a leader in the market of batteries and charging solutions for the Digital Cinema and the Professional Video industry. The company strives to continue to reinvent itself with innovative power solutions with a product line that also includes LED lighting, power regulation cables, and accessories. For more information about Switronix, please visit www.switronix.com