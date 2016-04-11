Switronix Paints the Town “Red” at the 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 11, 2016 — Switronix, a leader in battery and charging solutions for the Digital Cinema and Professional Video industry, is pleased to announce that it will be demonstrating its latest power solutions on Digital Stills and Motion Cameras (DSMC) from RED Digital Cinema at The 2016 NAB Show (Booth C10248) for both present media and conference attendees.

At its booth, Switronix will exhibit a full range of batteries that are RED compatible, including the Hypercore SLIM RED, the Hypercore 98RED and the Hypercine. Each product will be fitted on a different camera to demonstrate a real world production scenario for a battery charging solution.

“At Switronix we are always looking to support the cutting-edge of camera technology,” says Jose Flores, Sales Manager Switronix, Inc. “RED continues to be a major player in the camera industry and this opportunity allows Switronix to show that its power solutions are able to handle the most power hungry cameras on the market. We are very ecstatic and extremely grateful that they decided to partner with us for NAB.”

The Hypercore SLIM RED Lithium Ion battery pack was developed to meet the needs of the UAV and Handheld Gimbal user segment. It can handle draws of up to 148Wh (10A) without deterioration in service life or operability within a low profile design. The battery’s cells are incased in an over-molded, rubberized housing, providing additional protection against the most rugged conditions and are safe and legal for air travel.

The Hypercore 98RED was developed to employ the best in Lithium Ion technology and can communicate directly with RED cameras, delivering the exact percentage of remaining capacity to the camera’s VF/LCD. The battery cells are incased in an over-molded, rubberized housing providing additional protection against accidental impacts. Like the rest of the Hypercore line, it is outfitted with an accelerometer to detect motion, allowing the battery pack to self-discharge when not in use by using a clocking algorithm. This algorithm is tied to the accelerometer to gauge how long the battery is not in use and after 48 hours of no battery usage or movement, the battery pack will hibernate. Once the camera is put to use again, it will detect the movement and “awaken,” coming back to maximum capacity and power. The Hypercore 98RED also offers an integrated P-tap connection on the side of the battery allowing users to power any 12vdc device.

The Hypercine leverages high-draw Hypercore battery technology by featuring an air travel friendly housing that can hold up to four brick battery packs, transforming them into a cohesive unit. Each housing unit for the battery packs features a hopper style system that uses locking panels that allow for quick and easy transport. Dual 14.4v 4-pin XLR and a 28v 3-pin XLR outputs are available for users, as well as a multifunction backlit LCD that provides cumulative data and isolated battery pack information. The Hypercine can be charged in as little as three hours for run-and-gun applications. For its NAB display, Switronix will be using four Hypercore 98 battery packs, which provide 392wh/four Hypercore Prime battery packs which provide a total of 760wh.

About Switronix

Switronix is a leader in the market of batteries and charging solutions for the Digital Cinema and the Professional Video industry. The company strives to continue to reinvent itself with innovative power solutions with a product line that also includes LED lighting, power-regulation cables- and accessories. For more information about Switronix, please visit www.switronix.com