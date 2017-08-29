The Switch Hires New President and Chief Operating Officer to Further Expand Business Growth

NEW YORK, AUGUST 29, 2017 - The Switch, the leading media solutions service provider in North America, has hired Keith Buckley as its new President and Chief Operating Officer. As President and COO, Buckley will direct the day-to-day operations of the organization as it continues to expand its service offerings around the world.



Buckley, who will report to Scott Beers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Switch, comes to the Company from ASC Signal Corporation, a global manufacturer of satellite earth station antennas, air traffic control and weather radar antennas for broadcast, government and military and enterprise communication applications, where he served as President and CEO since 2009. Over the course of Buckley's 20+ years in broadcast and media products and services, he has also served as president and CEO at Trusonic (now Mood Media), Juke Systems Inc., and Insight Telecommunications Corporation, as well as executive roles in several other companies.





"I've known Keith for over twenty-five years and have always had a tremendous amount of respect for the way in which he's grown the companies he's led," said Beers. "The experience and competency Keith brings to his new role will allow The Switch to continue to grow in alignment with the vision we have set out for the future of this organization and industry. Keith will be a great addition to The Switch family."





"I'm a big fan of what Scott and his excellent team have built at The Switch over its many years serving the media industry," said Buckley. "I'm pleased and excited to be working with Scott, and to be leading this great team, particularly at a time when the company is so well positioned to be a key part of media and enterprise organizations' digital transformation."





Buckley, who assumed the role this month, is a graduate of San Diego State University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunications and Film.





About The Switch:

Beers Enterprises, LLC d/b/a The Switch is the leading media solutions service provider in North America. The Switch currently provides advanced video switching and local fiber circuit services, satellite services, scalable Ethernet, and "HomeRuns" remote production via its FiveNines Service across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. The Switch was awarded a U.S. System Patent for customer controlled video data content delivery (U.S. Patent # 9306873). The Switch was awarded the 2013 New Bay Media Product Innovation Award for Switch-IT and the 2012 Broadcast Engineering Excellence Award for Network Automation. The Switch was created in 1991 to provide cost-effective, customer controlled television signal routing services to the broadcast industry. The Switch has been embraced by the marketplace since its inception and has grown to its current market leadership position. For more information, please visit: www.theswitch.tv