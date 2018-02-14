The Switch Announces Senior Executive Changes

NEW YORK CITY-February 14, 2018 -The Switch announced today that company co-founder, Scott Beers, is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer, as part of the company's continued-growth succession plan, effective immediately. The company's board of directors named Keith Buckley, who was recruited as Mr. Beers' successor and is the current President and COO, as its new President and CEO. Mr. Buckley, a 25-year veteran of the media services and telecom industries, was appointed to his current role by True Wind Capital Management in August 2017.





Mr. Beers, who founded The Switch nearly three decades ago, led the company from its founding through its November 2016 sale to True Wind.



"Scott Beers has dutifully served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company for over 28 years and the Company is grateful for his service and contributions," said Adam Clammer of True Wind Capital Management and Chairman of The Switch Board. "The Switch is again in excellent hands with Keith Buckley at the helm as we continue to grow the business across North America and globally."





"I am very proud of the world-class media technology business we built by placing customer needs first. I am grateful to our loyal customers and to The Switch team for their tireless pursuit of cutting-edge technology and customer service. I leave the company well-positioned for continued growth," said Beers.





Mr. Buckley joined the Company from ASC Signal Corporation, a global manufacturer of antennas for a range of industries and applications, including broadcast, government and military, and enterprise communication. He served as President and CEO at ASC from 2009 until 2017. Over the course of Buckley's career in broadcast and media products and services, he has also served as president and CEO at Trusonic (now Mood Media) and Insight Telecommunications Corporation, among other leading companies.





Since Mr. Buckley joined the company, The Switch has completed the acquisition of the production facilities of KCETLink, which expanded the company's overall transmission capabilities. Under his direction, the company contracted for its first live-to-air Cumulus(tm) remote productions using the newly-constructed Cumulus control room in NYC, expanded its rightsholders' transmission offerings further into international markets and reorganized the company's operations for continued growth.





"The Switch is well-positioned for its next generation of expansion with our new structure, focus and capabilities," added Mr. Clammer. "Our board has the utmost confidence in Keith to achieve the aggressive goals we've set."





