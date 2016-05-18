Switch 3.0 Advances Media Playback, Inspection and Visual QC for Media Files

Telestream, the leading provider of digital video tools and workflow solutions today announced the release of version 3.0 of Switch its cross-platform media player and inspection tool. This latest version of Switch continues its evolution as the industry's most affordable visual QC tool and standalone media player with new features for comparing multiple files, previewing output through Blackmagic Design devices, and new one-step publishing destinations for Vimeo, YouTube, and Facebook.

Switch 3.0 Pro enables loading of multiple video files in a single window for frame-by-frame comparisons. This is particularly helpful when comparing multiple versions of adaptive bitrate files or source files to the output versions.

“Switch is an innovative video player and inspection tool that allows us to quickly check technical metadata, bitrate, timecode and even GOP structure of the MXF files we create,” says Björn Adamski, Originator and Co-publisher of ScreenMux, screen to MXF recording software. “Switch is very easy to use and provides our developers and QA teams with quick and reliable file review. The GOP structure view in Switch is beautifully designed and clearly presents all relevant information.”

In version 3.0, Switch Plus and Pro now support direct exports to Vimeo, YouTube, and Facebook from within the Switch user interface. This allows users to easily export a compliant file to those services without having to research the correct encoding profiles required by each platform. Users simply select a destination template, fill in their login information (saved after the first time), and Switch will publish directly to the destination while saving a local copy on the computer.

“With our latest version of Switch, we’ve further enhanced the inspection and publishing capabilities to help media professionals do their jobs with even greater confidence,” says Barbara DeHart, VP of Desktop and Cloud business at Telestream. “With the latest security concerns around QuickTime for Windows, there’s never been a better time for people to incorporate Switch into their workflows.”

Recently, the Department of Homeland Security's United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) issued an alert advising PC users to uninstall Apple Inc.’s QuickTime for Windows because of security vulnerabilities reported by Trend Micro Inc. The Trend Micro notification recommends a complete uninstall on Windows, noting Apple will no longer patch security holes in the software. https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/alerts/TA16-105A Switch provides a versatile and powerful alternative for Windows users looking for a safe replacement for QuickTime on Windows since it has no reliance on any underlying QuickTime software infrastructure.

For critical visual QC workflows employing a broadcast quality external monitor, Switch Pro 3.0 supports HDMI/SDI output through Blackmagic Design devices in addition to the current support for AJA output devices.

“We’re delighted to have Blackmagic Design capture and playback solutions supported with Switch v3.0,” said Dan May, President, Blackmagic Design. “It enables our mutual customers to perform visual QC on a high-quality broadcast monitor from any laptop or workstation.”

Additional features in Switch 3.0:

Support for export to MXF OP1a and OP-Atom containers in Switch Pro/Plus models provides an easy way to re-wrap an MPEG2 file into an MXF file for easier sharing and streamlined workflows

Improved playback and improved indexing of files to enable quicker spot-checking of large video files

Broadcast to pro-video – file QC and inspection for many applications

Switch has three distinct versions to suit the precise needs of a variety of users ranging from the enthusiastic amateur to high-level craft editors and mainstream broadcast operators. Switch Player (free), includes basic player and inspection functionality; Switch Plus ($49) targets video editors and post-production professionals who need to play, inspect, and fix their media; and Switch Pro ($295) is developed for professionals who need features to play, QC, fix and deliver their media. All three versions can be downloaded at www.telestream.net/switch/.

Switch 3.0 is available for purchase from the Telestream website.