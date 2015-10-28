Switch 2.0 Sets New Standard in Visual QC Tools for Broadcast Production Workflows

Telestream, the leading provider of digital video tools and workflow solutions today announced the release of a major new version of its cross-platform media player and inspection tool, Switch. Switch Version 2.0 builds on the success of its predecessor, providing an effective and affordable visual QC tool for a wide range of broadcast production and post-production applications.

Brand new to Switch 2.0 is the Timeline feature, which gives users the ability to view the GOP structure of a video segment, highlighting the I, P, and B frames. As part of the new feature, users can also see the data rate information associated with the video. Prior to Switch’s implementation, broadcasters had to buy expensive tools to view this information and insure that their compression settings were maximized for the best quality video.

The addition of viewing Vertical Ancillary (VANC) data on an external monitor is also new to Switch, allowing broadcasters to be able to view captions on multiple monitors.

“Switch started life 12 months ago as the industry's only all-in-one multi format media player with deep inspection capabilities, as well as export, and distribution capabilities. Now, we have developed a number of advanced features in response to customer feedback: these make Switch an effective and affordable broadcast QC tool that replaces the multitude of players, inspectors, analyzers and converters that broadcast and post-production professionals have been using for years," says Barbara DeHart Vice President Desktop Business.

Switch 2.0 incorporates a number of features that make the QC process faster and more intuitive. Included as part of Switch 2.0 is a new “Jump To” feature enabling users to move to a specific timecode, frame or time within the inspected video. Improved system performance results in significantly faster indexing of MXF files and an ability to read Windows Media files are also part of this release.

Priced at $295 per user for the fully featured Pro version, Switch 2.0 is an affordable and robust visual QC solution for broadcast and post production environments.

Broadcast to pro-video – file QC and inspection for many applications

Switch has three distinct versions which target different market sectors ranging from the enthusiastic amateur to high-level craft editors and mainstream broadcast operators. Switch Player (free), includes basic player and inspection functionality; Switch Plus ($49) targets video editors and post-production professionals who need to play, inspect, and fix their media; and Switch Pro ($295) is developed for professionals who need features to play, QC, fix and deliver their media. All three versions can be downloaded at www.telestream.net/switch