Sweetwater Now Offering Innovative Avenger Virtual Synth With Two Complimentary 'Sound Expansions’ and 36 Months Interest Free Financing

Tuesday, September 4, 2018 — Frankfurt, Germany — Virtual synthesizer and plug-in software developer Vengeance Sound, creator of the groundbreaking new Avenger Virtual Synthesizer (AVS), announced that the company has now added Sweetwater as the company continues to increase its international footprint and consumer presence. Vengeance is the developer behind the Sound Workstation platform, including its Sound Expansion Library. These expansions feature completely original soundscapes that explore the farther reaches of EDM and other genres including Hip Hop, R&B, Deep House and Cinematic.

“We believe Vengeance will be a welcome addition for consumers who are seeking truly innovative and versatile new production tools," commented David Stewart, Chief Marketing Office at Sweetwater. "We are also pleased that Vengeance is cooperating with Marcel James, one of our former Sales Engineers who has a vast amount of experience and product knowledge.”

Manuel Schleis is the partner, creator and lead sound designer for Vengeance Sound’s product line. During the Fall of 2016, a development project originally meant to be a synth plug-in endeavor turned into a groundbreaking sound engine: Avenger. Avenger features up to eight oscillators, multiple modulators and filters and a full-blown soft drum kit production platform, making it extremely versatile.

Get your soundscapes into shape

Since all the parameters and controls of Avenger can be accessed from a single screen, the system is also simple to use and will appeal to both novices and experienced sound designers. The new Expansions are accessed by a simple drag and drop functionality so auditioning — and deploying sounds is a snap.

"Avenger makes creating complex sounds easier than ever before," commented Manuel Schleis, Founder of Vengeance Sound. "You can load your own wavetables and samples and edit them in many different ways, twisting and morphing even voices into unrecognizable and completely original-type sounds. Also, your imagination can take sound design further than ever with our new Granular Synthesis, a welcome new addition to our platform.”

Vengeance Sound products have been used by top artists including Armin van Buuren, Junkie XL, Steve Aoki, Zedd, and David Guetta. With Avenger, artists can create music across multiple genres in a completely standalone plug-in tool. Avenger sells for $220. And a Free Trial of Avenger is available on the Vengeance Sound website.

To learn more about the special offer, please visit https://www.sweetwater.com/store/detail/AvengerVPS--vengeance-sound-vps-avenger or to learn more about Vengeance Sound and its new monthly Expansions, please visit http://www.vengeance-sound.com.