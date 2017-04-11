Survey Reveals AIMS Members Expect to Ship SMPTE ST 2110-Compliant Products in 2017

BOTHELL, Wash. -- April 10, 2017 -- The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced the results of a recent survey conducted of its members. The survey reveals that many AIMS members are moving quickly to bring products to market that are compliant with the SMPTE suite of standards for Professional Media over IP Networks (SMPTE ST 2110) by the end of 2017. SMPTE ST 2110 is currently in final draft stage.



Of the AIMS members who responded to the survey -- many of whom are major vendors to the broadcast and media industry -- 72 percent said they will begin shipping final-draft SMPTE ST 2110 standards-compliant products this year. Those surveyed were asked to identify product categories that would be generally available beyond alpha, beta, or proof-of-concept merchandise. Respondents mentioned products spanning 25 categories, including routers, line cards, video servers, switchers, encoders, audio and video processors, cameras, multiviewers, and integrated playout.



"These survey results reveal that our members are investing heavily in technology that's compliant with the latest SMPTE video-over-IP standards and are working diligently to supply full-fledged products that cover a wide swath of the broadcast workflow," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "Ultimately that brings the entire industry closer to the goal of a unified IP-based infrastructure."



At the upcoming IP Showcase at the 2017 NAB Show, AIMS members will participate in SMPTE ST 2110 interoperability demonstrations and showcase some solutions expected to come to market in the coming year.



# # #



About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@AIMSAlliance%20survey%20reveals%...