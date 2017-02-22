SuperSoccer Selects Harmonic's VOS 360 SaaS Cloud Solution for Professional Soccer League Live Streaming

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Feb. 21, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that SuperSoccer, an Indonesian sports aggregator, has chosen Harmonic's VOS(TM) 360 professional cloud media processing service (www.vos360.tv) to stream live soccer matches, including Serie A Italian league games, over the web to subscribers in Indonesia. Utilizing the software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, hosted in the public cloud and maintained and monitored by Harmonic, SuperSoccer achieves unprecedented speed, flexibility and agility for its OTT service. Today, the operator is streaming over 60 live soccer games a month in superior HD video quality at the lowest possible bit rates.



"Being a relatively new OTT operator, we were looking for a video infrastructure solution with little to no CAPEX investment. Video quality and ease-of-use were also key priorities," said Mirwan Suwarso, director at SuperSoccer. "The VOS 360 cloud service handles the entire workflow for our live OTT service -- including ingest, transcoding, packaging and delivery -- enabling our technical staff to focus on improving the app delivery experience for audiences. We especially love the flexibility that the VOS 360 service provides, in terms of allowing us to control multiple profile bit rates and video quality to ensure the best possible live streaming experience for our customers."



A recent report by research and strategy consultancy MTM found that APAC's premium OTT market will undergo rapid growth by 2019, increasing in revenue by more than a factor of five in Indonesia. Using the Harmonic VOS 360 service, SuperSoccer can tap into that revenue, offering Indonesian consumers a unique OTT subscription service that extends beyond on-demand content to include live coverage of Serie A Italian league and World Cup qualifying matches. In addition to supporting live streaming, the VOS 360 service enables games to be available for seven days as catch-up TV, opening up additional revenue for the operator.



As one of the first professional-grade, cloud-native media processing services in the industry, the VOS 360 service is maintained and operated by Harmonic 24 hours a day, ensuring superior quality of experience and service availability. Built upon leading public cloud infrastructure platforms, the award-winning VOS 360 service makes it easy for SuperSoccer to prepare and deliver content from anywhere, with total geographic redundancy and operational resiliency. Configuration, deployment and management is easy for the operator through VOS 360's automated video formation technology, which uses standard IT deployment templates to simplify setup and unlock powerful media processing and delivery workflows. Based upon a pay-per-use model, the VOS 360 service is affordable and allows SuperSoccer to scale up or down as needed.



"As a pure OTT player in the Indonesian market focusing on sports content, SuperSoccer needed to work with a trusted video infrastructure provider experienced in cloud and OTT deployments," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC, at Harmonic. "The VOS 360 cloud solution is the perfect fit for SuperSoccer, enabling the operator to enhance the quality of its live streaming service quickly, without making a large upfront investment that is traditionally required for hardware-based workflows. The VOS 360 service allows SuperSoccer to deliver exceptional video quality and support advanced features like live TV and catch-up TV for increased monetization."



Further information about VOS 360 professional cloud media processing service is available at www.vos360.tv. Additional details about Harmonic and the company's products are available at www.harmonicinc.com.



# # #



About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service, and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to the anticipated capabilities and benefits of Harmonic's VOS(TM) 360 SaaS service. Our expectations and beliefs regarding this service may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that our VOS 360 SaaS service may not meet some or all of its anticipated capabilities or provide some or all of the cost savings and operational benefits expected by customers.



The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, such as those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec.31, 2015, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



Photo Links:www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-VOS-360.jpg

Photo Caption: Harmonic VOS(TM) 360 SaaS Cloud Solution



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=%23SuperSoccerTV%20Selects%20@Harm...