SuperData's Joost van Dreunen To Discuss Video Game Industry's Impact On TV Viewership Platforms At Media Finance Focus 2017

Northfield, IL, March 28, 2017 – Joost van Dreunen, CEO of SuperData Research, will deliver a keynote address concerning the principles that are driving dramatic growth in the video gaming business at the Media Finance Focus 2017 conference, which will be held May 22-24 at The Hyatt Grand Cypress in Orlando Florida. Van Dreunen’s presentation is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, May 23rd.

Media Finance Focus 2017, the 57th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises. A welcoming reception is planned for Sunday evening, the 21st.

“Video games have emerged as a dominant form of entertainment, earning $117 billion in revenues worldwide,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “In addition, gaming devices have captured much of the 18-34 male demographic and are serving as a primary device for online access to television programming and other forms of video entertainment. By exploring the principles that drive this thriving sector of the media industry, Joost van Dreunen’s presentation will help financial management professionals working in other parts of media identify the best strategies for capitalizing on these trends to improve their companies’ financial success.”

One of the first academics to study video games, Joost van Dreunen also has more than fifteen years of commercial research experience in interactive entertainment and technology industries. Before receiving a doctorate from Columbia University on the topic, Van Dreunen worked as an analyst on both the financial and consumer-side of the games industry for a variety of research outfits. Anticipating the shift to digital games early on, he founded SuperData in 2009. Van Dreunen is a recurrent speaker at major industry events, such as GDC and Casual Connect, and is regularly quoted in both industry publications and mainstream press. In addition to his business adventures, he teaches at the NYU Game Center.

About Media Finance Focus 2017

MFM-BCCA’s 57th annual conference will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will also provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. Media Finance Focus 2017 will also offer a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements.

The New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) association is co-locating its 2017 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2017, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2017 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 and an online registration form may be found on the conference website: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.