Suomen Videoviestintä gives Raw power to the big screens

Suomen Videoviestintä SVV Oy is an expert audiovisual company based in Helsinki that specialises in light, sound and visual solutions for concerts, corporate functions and trade fairs in and around Finland. These are big events that require a suitably big presentation format to captivate, enthral and grab the viewers’ attention.

But getting digital images to large screens can sometimes have negative effects on the quality of the images. To tackle this challenge, Suomen Videoviestintä SVV Oy has invested in AV Stumpfl’s upgraded Wings Engine Raw 8K media server, adding to their expansive inventory.

Daniel Richert, technical coordinator at Suomen Videoviestintä SVV Oy, said: “Our clients are increasingly demanding higher resolution images and media servers. The Wings Engine Raw 8K has met all our needs wonderfully and we are very impressed with the beautiful colour detail on a large screen without compromising the data or the image.

"We will make good use of it in projects such as St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and Nordic Business Forum, that require that best media serving and high impact presentations.”

The Wings Engine Raw 8K is capable of processing and delivering video content at the full 4:4:4 colour sampling at 60fps to reduce in pixelation and make the colours blend together more seamlessly, and therefore avoiding any issues of compression altogether.

There are many other benefits of the Wings Engine Raw 8K, such as its ability to automatically transform the source colour profiles of images into any destination colour space in realtime, thus cutting out the need to try and match the profiles in advance. Or the way it can produce frames to install between existing frames if the original content source has been produced in a lower frame, and therefore giving the image a smoother blending for more enjoyable viewing. It features the new WingsRX™, which is AV Stumpfl’s most advanced software platform to date.

TobiasStumpfl, CEO of AV Stumpfl, said: “We developed Wings EngineRawespecially for premium picture quality applications. We’re delighted that Suomen Videovistintä SVV Oyareusing our technology forlarge scalepresentations.”

To ensure the Suomen Videovistintä SVV Oy receive the highest level of support, AV Stumpfl have also provided training to the company in their new Campus in Wallern. Their investment will also be supported by round the clock care by the service and support team at AV Stumpfl.

