SundanceTV to Feature Iconic TV Classics in New Daytime Programming Block

October 20, 2016 – New York – SundanceTV today announced that it will feature some of the most iconic series in the history of television with a new daytime programming block, airing weekdays from 6a to 1p ET starting Monday, November 7. “THE SET,” with a tagline of ‘Timeless. Timely, TV.,’ will feature “M*A*S*H,” “All In The Family,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “The Andy Griffith Show.” These shows, which have inspired many of today’s leading writers and directors in TV and film, will air each day with back-to-back episodes in chronological order, starting with the pilots of all five series. To kick off the new programming block, SundanceTV will air a 48-hour marathon of “M*A*S*H,” beginning Sunday, November 6 at 6a ET.

“Just as we’ve turned Wednesday nights into the showcase for SundanceTV originals, we want to turn our daytime weekdays into a celebration of some of the most iconic and award winning shows in TV history,” said Jan Diedrichsen, Executive Director, SundanceTV. “SundanceTV celebrates visionary and breakthrough storytelling, and many of today’s leading creators in both television and film cite these TV classics as ongoing inspirations. The humor, characters, progressive storylines and timeless themes of these award-winning shows still resonate and we are proud to be presenting them to the SundanceTV audience.”

Each new series will air from 6a to 1p ET, with “M*A*S*H” on Monday, “All In The Family” on Tuesday, “The Bob Newhart Show” on Wednesday, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” on Thursday and “The Andy Griffith Show” on Friday.

Additionally, SundanceTV is developing original packaging and interstitials to air throughout the daily block and on Sundance.tv.

M*A*S*H, one of the highest rated television series of all time, follows a team of doctors and key personnel stationed in South Korea during the Korean War. Created by Larry Gelbart and Gene Reynolds and based on a book by Richard Hooker, the series was regarded for its social commentary on patriotism, duty, war and peace. During its 11 season run, it garnered eight Golden Globes, 14 Emmy® awards and a Peabody award, among others.

All In The Family, produced by Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin, broke ground as the first sitcom to tackle issues including racism, sexism, sexuality, religion, politics, war, disease, death and aging. Its’ power and influence came through the comedic – and often realistic – portrayal of the daily lives and interactions of one working class family. During its run, the series was honored with eight Golden Globes, 22 Emmy awards and a Peabody award for producer Norman Lear, among other accolades.

The Bob Newhart Show, created by David Davis and Lorenzo Music, follows the personal and professional life of a Chicago psychologist. During its six seasons, the show garnered a Peabody award, along with six Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, and is often cited as the original ‘TV show about nothing.’ This show was also one of the first to build a successful sitcom around a popular stand-up comedian.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show, created by James L. Brooks and Allan Burns, is one of the most critically acclaimed television series of all times and boasts three Golden Globes, 29 Emmy awards and a Peabody Award, to name a few. The series was revolutionary in centering around a single, never-married, career woman.

The Andy Griffith Show, created by Sheldon Leonard, was top rated during its eight season run and was honored with six Emmy awards and one Peabody award, among others. Focusing on a widower in a small town, the series was noted for painting a nostalgic portrait of American life during a decade of major political and social change.

