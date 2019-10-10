Sundance Now Announces October Slate

Full of engrossing true crime series and films, and captivating documentaries, October is the perfect month to dive into Sundance Now’s programming. Featuring the captivating finale of the star-studded, new adaptation of THE NAME OF THE ROSE starring John Turturro, Michael Emerson and Rupert Everett (10/1) (Trailer); and the enticing true crime docuseries NO ONE SAW A THING about a man’s mysterious death in the 1980s in front of 60 other townspeople, all who claim to have seen nothing (10/10 with a new episode every Thursday) (Trailer); along with several critically-acclaimed films and documentaries.

Through October, Sundance Now also adds:

· Additional episodes of SundanceTV’s true medical miniseries UNSPEAKABLE starring Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead)and Michael Shanks (Saving Hope, Stargate: SG-1)

· Romantic drama films, including Woody Allen’s Oscar-winning MIDNIGHT IN PARIS starring Rachel McAdams and Owen Wilson; SANCTUARY; FLYING BLIND starring Helen McCrory (Harry Potter, Peaky Blinders) and LOVE IS NOW

· Fascinating documentaries ALIAS RUBY BLADE and ON THE WAY TO SCHOOL, as well as bingeable British historical docuseries, BRITAIN’S BLOODY CROWN and BRITAIN’S BLOODIEST DYNASTY: The Plantagenets

· British miniseries MIDWINTER OF THE SPIRIT starring Anna Maxwell Martin (Good Omens, Line of Duty, The Bletchley Circle)

October 2019 Sundance Now Calendar

Tue Oct 1

MIDNIGHT IN PARIS

Trailer

An Oscar-winning fantasy comedy film set in Paris about a nostalgic screenwriter who finds himself going back to the 1920s every day at midnight while on a trip to with his fiancée's family. Starring Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums, Wedding Crashers) and Rachel McAdams (The Notebook, Mean Girls) and directed by Woody Allen. (2011)

THE NAME OF THE ROSE Ep 8 (Finale) (Exclusive)

“Umberto Eco with a dash of ‘Game of Thrones’” –The Los Angeles Times

“A brain tingling adaptation of the Umberto Eco novel… [John Turturro] is terrific” –Star Tribune

Trailer

Based on the international bestselling novel that’s captivated generations, The Name of the Rose transports you to a medieval abbey full of mysteries. It’s the winter of 1327. Franciscan friar William of Baskerville (Emmy-winner John Turturro,Barton Fink) reaches an isolated Benedictine abbey in the Italian Alps where a gruesome murder has taken place. Upon his arrival, the abbey seems to be cursed by ghosts, blood, and a dark secret that lies within the labyrinth of its famous library. Co-starring two-time Emmy-winner Michael Emerson (Lost, Persons of Interest) and two-time Golden Globe nominee Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding, An Ideal Husband)

Fri Oct 4

UNSPEAKABLE Ep 2

Trailer

A powerful and heartbreaking true drama recounting the Canadian tainted blood scandal told from the perspective of two families over the course of several decades. Starring Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead, Prison Break) and Michael Shanks (Stargate, Elysium). Premiered on SundanceTV.

Mon Oct 7

SANCTUARY

Trailer

Award-winning Irish film about two people with developmental disabilities who long to be together in a world that keeps them apart. Starring Kieran Coppinger (Into the Badlands) and Charlene Kelly. (2016)

ALIAS RUBY BLADE

Trailer

Documentary exploring the journey of an Australian human rights activist and her relationship with a political prisoner during the independence movement in Timor-Leste. Most Valuable Documentary of the Year award at the Cinema for Peace Awards and Best Documentary Feature nominee at Tribeca Film Festival. (2012)

Thu Oct 10

NO ONE SAW A THING Ep 1

"Never boring and often fascinating" -RogerEbert.com

"Captivating" -The Hollywood Reporter

Trailer

No One Saw a Thing examines an unsolved and mysterious death in the American Heartland. The case garnered international attention in the early 1980s after a resident, Ken Rex McElroy, was shot dead in front of almost 60 townspeople, but no one claims to have seen a thing.

Fri Oct 11

UNSPEAKABLE Ep 3

A powerful and heartbreaking true drama recounting the Canadian tainted blood scandal told from the perspective of two families over the course of several decades. Starring Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead, Prison Break) and Michael Shanks (Stargate, Elysium). Premiered on SundanceTV.

Mon Oct 14

FLYING BLIND

Trailer

Helen McCrory (Harry Potter, Peaky Blinders) stars as a brilliant aerospace engineer who is drawn into a passionate affair with a younger male student while working on a government contract for an aircraft destined for military use. As the contract deadline nears, her doubts about her new lover mount, and she comes to understand the shadowy sides of her professional career and her personal life. (Film, 2012)

SUNDAY

Trailer

Eve (Camille Keenan, Rush) and Charlie (Dustin Clare, Pacific Rim: Uprising) are about to have a baby but they are no longer together. After years of history and months of separation they have 24 hours to find their way forward. Set in Christchurch, New Zealand one year after the earthquakes that devastated the city. 'Sunday' is a story like the city, one of past devastation and a chance at rebuilding. (Film, 2014)

BRITIAN’S BLOODY CROWN

Trailer

Presented by acclaimed historian Dan Jones (Britain's Bloodiest Dynasty), this four-part documentary reveals the true history of the Wars of the Roses like never before. Scripted reenactments combine with Jones' unique storytelling to bring to life a tale of human frailties, rivalries, forced hands, and sheer luck that changed Britain and the monarchy forever. (4 EPS, 2016)

Thu Oct 17

NO ONE SAW A THING Ep 2

No One Saw A Thing examines an unsolved and mysterious death in the American Heartland. The case garnered international attention in the early 1980s after a resident, Ken Rex McElroy, was shot dead in front of almost 60 townspeople, but no one claims to have seen a thing.

Fri Oct 18

UNSPEAKABLE Ep 4

A powerful and heartbreaking true drama recounting the Canadian tainted blood scandal told from the perspective of two families over the course of several decades. Starring Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead, Prison Break) and Michael Shanks (Stargate, Elysium). Premiered on SundanceTV.

Mon Oct 21

LOVE IS NOW

Trailer

A mysterious drama that chronicles a summer of love between aspiring photographer Dean (Eamon Farren), who is enticed onto the road by the free-spirited artist Audrey (Claire van der Bloom). Propelled by the promise of new love and adventure, they embark on a creative odyssey following the Australian NSW harvest trail. (Film, 2014)

JOE CINQUE’S CONSOLATION

Trailer

An Australian true crime film based on the book of the same name by Helen Garner. The film follows the fraught relationship between an engineer, Joe (Jerome Meyer), and his narcissistic law student girlfriend, Anu (Maggie Naouri), in Canberra in the mid-1990s. As Anu’s mental state deteriorates, she conjures up a macabre plan to put an end to her suffering. (2016)

BRITAIN’S BLOODIEST DYNASTY:

Trailer

Historian Dan Jones presents this riveting documentary on the Plantagenets, who seized control of England during the chaos, darkness, and violence of the Middle Ages. Jones traces how the family managed to hold on to power and ruthlessly crush all competition for more than 300 years. (4 EPS, 2014)

Thu Oct 24

NO ONE SAW A THING Ep 3

No One Saw A Thing examines an unsolved and mysterious death in the American Heartland. The case garnered international attention in the early 1980s after a resident, Ken Rex McElroy, was shot dead in front of almost 60 townspeople, but no one claims to have seen a thing.

Fri Oct 25

MIDWINTER OF THE SPIRIT

Trailer

Based on the novels by Phil Rickman, this "truly spine-tingling" (Daily Telegraph, UK) drama stars Anna Maxwell Martin (The Bletchley Circle) as country vicar and exorcist-in-training Merrily Watkins. When Merrily is asked to consult on a murder investigation, the inexperienced vicar finds herself battling supernatural terrors that threaten to overwhelm her. (3 EPS, 2015)

UNSPEAKABLE Ep 5

A powerful and heartbreaking true drama recounting the Canadian tainted blood scandal told from the perspective of two families over the course of several decades. Starring Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead, Prison Break) and Michael Shanks (Stargate, Elysium). Premiered on SundanceTV.

Mon Oct 28

ON THE WAY TO SCHOOL

Trailer

An uplifting and deeply personal documentary following four students from different parts of the world and featuring a mosaic of stories that together reveal the hardships many children must overcome to get an education. (2015)

Thu Oct 31

NO ONE SAW A THING Ep 4

No One Saw A Thing examines an unsolved and mysterious death in the American Heartland. The case garnered international attention in the early 1980s after a resident, Ken Rex McElroy, was shot dead in front of almost 60 townspeople, but no one claims to have seen a thing.

