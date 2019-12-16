Sundance Now Announces Jan 2020 Slate

Following the riveting December premieres of the intriguing New Zealand detective drama THE GULF starring Kate Elliott (Wentworth) (Trailer) (12/4) and the twisty Nordic noir WISTING starring Sven Nordin and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trailer) (12/18), AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now is thrilled to announce its star-studded January slate, featuring the exclusive U.S. Premiere of the French mystery THE RED SHADOWS on Thu., Jan. 23, more episodes of WISTING and the Streaming Exclusive of enthralling docuseries THE PREPPY MURDER: Death in Central Park on Tue., Jan. 7 (Trailer). Additionally, the thrilling conclusion of THE GULF premieres on Wed., Jan. 8.

Throughout January, Sundance Now also adds:

· Academy Award-nominated films CATCH ME IF YOU CAN starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks; ELECTION starring Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick; UP IN THE AIR starring George Clooney, Anna Kendrick and Vera Farmiga; and A MAN CALLED OVE starring Rolf Lassgård (Downsizing)

· Historical films DIANA about the last years of Princess Diana’s life, starring Naomi Watts; and FRANTZ about a WWI widow mourning her husband and the remorseful soldier who killed him

· Indie films KEEP THE LIGHTS ON and STARLET

· Enticing documentaries PHOTO: A History Behind the Lens and CHARLOTTE RAMPLING: The Look

January 2020 Sundance Now Calendar

Wednesday, Jan. 1

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

Trailer

The Academy Award-, Golden Globes- and BAFTA-nominated film based on a true story that follows Frank Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio), who, before his 19 birthday, successfully performed cons worth millions of dollars by posing as a Pan American World Airways pilot, a Georgia doctor and a Louisiana prosecutor, while being pursued by a seasoned FBI agent (Tom Hanks). Also starring Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen, Amy Adams and James Brolin. (2002)

ELECTION

Trailer

The Academy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated film following a high school teacher (Matthew Broderick) whose personal life becomes complicated as he works with students during the school elections, particularly with an obsessive overachiever determined to become study body president (Reese Witherspoon). Also starring Chris Klein. (1999)

UP IN THE AIR

Trailer

The Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe- and BAFTA Award-winning film starring George Clooney as Ryan Bingham, a man who enjoys living out of a suitcase for his job, travelling around the country firing people. He finds that lifestyle threatened by the presence of a potential love interest (Vera Farmiga) and a new hire (Anna Kendrick). Also starring Jason Bateman, J.K. Simmons, Sam Elliott, Danny McBride, Zach Galifianakis and Melanie Lynskey. (2009)

THE GULF, Ep 5 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

“Invites comparisons to shows like Broadchurch and The Killing” – TV Worth Watching

“Instantly gripping crime drama… don’t be surprised if The Gulf soon gets you hooked” – Anglophenia

“Genuinely world-class crime drama” – The Spinoff

“Enthralling new crime drama” – New Zealand Herald

International Trailer

A new episode from the New Zealand detective drama starring Kate Elliott (Wentworth, Dear Murderer) as D.S.S. Jess Savage. The death of Hoani Casey sparks ferocious tension on the island. An informant suffers dire consequences and Jess’ amnesia lifts to reveal a shocking truth.

WISTING, Ep 3 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

“A sure winner” – Jyllands-Posten

“Intricate and riveting” – Aftenbladet

“Nonstop momentum” – Aftenposten

International Trailer

A new episode of the twisty Nordic noir starring Sven Nordin (Academy Award-nominated film Elling, Lilyhammer) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix trilogy, Memento, Jessica Jones). Wisting (Nordin) and the FBI suspect serial killer Godwin could be linked to twelve other missing person cases in Norway. Convicted killer Vidar Haglund is released from prison after 17 years and comes to confront Wisting. Line (Thea Green Lundberg) attends Viggo’s funeral, and new clues raises suspicions about his death.

Monday, Jan. 6

KEEP THE LIGHTS ON

Trailer

In Manhattan, filmmaker Erik (Thure Lindhardt, Angels & Demons, Fast & Furious 6) bonds with closeted lawyer Paul (Zachary Booth, Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist) after a fling. As their relationship becomes one fueled by highs, lows and dysfunctional patterns, Erik struggles to negotiate his own boundaries while being true to himself. (Film, 2012)

DIANA

Trailer

During the last two years of her life, Princess Diana (Naomi Watts) divorces Charles, Prince of Wales and embarks on a final rite of passage: a secret love affair with Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan (Naveen Andrews, Lost). Also starring Juliet Stevenson (Riviera, Queens of Mystery). 2013

Tuesday, Jan. 7

THE PREPPY MURDER: Death in Central Park, Ep 1 (Streaming Exclusive)

“A solid and thorough recounting of the crime” – The Hollywood Reporter

“Sharply told… riveting” – The Washington Post

“Very well done” – The Charlotte Observer

Trailer

A definitive and fascinating look at the notorious 1986 murder of Jennifer Levin in Central Park. The search for her killer leads to her prep school friend Robert Chambers. Featuring exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival material.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

THE GULF, Ep 6(Finale) (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

The investigation finally falls into place and D.S. Justin Harding (Ido Drent, Ash vs. Evil Dead) steps up. Ruby (Timmie Cameron) has the final piece of the puzzle, but someone else knows Jess’ (Kate Elliott) secret.

WISTING, Ep 4 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Line’s obsession with the Viggo case leads to a fight with her father Wisting. With the press hot on their heels, Wisting and the FBI discover more corpses, as pressure mounts to catch the serial killer. FBI Agent John (Richie Campbell, Liar, Vanity Fair) makes a mistake, which will have grave consequences.

Monday, Jan. 13

A MAN CALLED OVE

Trailer

Academy Award-nominated film following Ove (Rolf Lassgård, Downsizing) an ill-tempered, isolated retiree who spends his days enforcing block association rules and visiting his wife’s grave, has finally given up on life just as an unlikely friendship develops with his boisterous new neighbors. (2015)

Tuesday, Jan. 14

THE PREPPY MURDER: Death in Central Park, Ep 2 (Streaming Exclusive)

Robert confesses he killed Jennifer Levin accidentally during rough sex. His mother hires a high-profile attorney who says Jennifer was the aggressor.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

WISTING, Ep 5 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

The Viggo and Godwin case cross paths and the hunt for the serial killer intensifies as Wisting’s worst nightmare becomes a reality.

Thursday, Jan. 16

PHOTO: A History Behind the Lens

Break down the elements of photography with Photo, which takes an inside look at the creative process as it plays out between the imagined and the real. By examining the role of European and American pioneers, this series explores the development of photography from its beginnings to recent times. (12 EPS, 2013)

Monday, Jan. 20

STARLET

Trailer

Starlet explores the unlikely friendship between 21-year-old aspiring actress Jane (Dree Hemingway) and elderly widow Sadie (Besedka Johnson) after their worlds collide in California’s San Fernando Valley. Jane spends her time getting high with her dysfunctional roommates and taking care of her chihuahua Starlet, while Sadie passes her days alone, tending to her garden. After a confrontation at a yard sale, Jane finds something unexpected in a relic from Sadie’s past. Her curiosity piqued, she tries to befriend the caustic older woman. Secrets emerge as their relationship grows, revealing that nothing is ever as it seems. (Film, 2012)

CHARLOTTE RAMPLING: The Look

Trailer

A biographical study of legendary actress Charlotte Rampling told through her own conversations with artist friends and collaborators. Intercut with footage from some of Rampling’s most famous films, this “self-portrait through others” is a revealing look at one of the most iconic screen stars. (Documentary, 2011)

Tuesday, Jan. 21

THE PREPPY MURDER, Ep 3 (Streaming Exclusive)

Robert’s “preppy” persona begins to crumble. When the Church steps in to support Robert, he is released on bail.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

WISTING, Ep 6 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Just as Wisting is hailed a national hero for solving The Caveman case, he faces accusations of evidence tampering in a previous murder case, leading to Vidar Haglund’s potentially wrongful conviction. Line tries to keep her father out of the headlines, by chasing a news story on a recent murder.

Thursday, Jan. 23

THE RED SHADOWS, Ep 1 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Trailer

In 1993, five-year-old Clara Garnier was abducted. During the handover of ransom money, Clara’s mother was killed, and Clara disappeared. 25 years later, police officer Aurore (Nadia Farès, Marseille), Clara’s older sister, finds clues proving that Clara is alive in Italy.

Monday, Jan. 27

FRANTZ

Trailer

Set in Germany and France in the immediate aftermath of the WWI, Frantz is about a young German woman (Paula Beer, Bad Banks) whose fiancé was killed in trench warfare and the remorse of the French soldier who killed him (Pierre Niney, Yves Saint Laurent). (Film, 2016)

Tuesday, Jan. 28

THE PREPPY MURDER, Ep 4 (Streaming Exclusive)

The media jumps on the defense’s strategy to make Jennifer seem fast and loose. The prosecution works to establish motive.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

WISTING, Ep 7 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Internal Affairs investigate Wisting, and following his suspension, Torunn (Kjersti Sandal, Struggle for Life) heads the investigation into the disappearance of a young woman. Line runs into an old flame while working on her Ravneberg story.

Thursday, Jan. 30

THE RED SHADOWS, Ep 2 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

The return of Clara unravels family secrets and triggers a series of violent events. Aurore receives DNA results that say Clara is only her half-sister.

