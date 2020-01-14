Sundance Now Announces February Slate

Following the exciting January premiere of the French drama THE RED SHADOWS (Jan. 23), AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now is thrilled to announce its riveting February slate, featuring the exclusive U.S. Premieres of Danish dramedy COUPLE TROUBLE on Thu., Feb. 6 and the glamorous Australian drama PLAYING FOR KEEPS on Thu., Feb. 20 (Trailer), as well as the explosive finales of true crime docuseries THE PREPPY MURDER on Tue., Feb. 4 (Trailer), twisty Nordic noir WISTING on Wed., Feb. 19 (Trailer) and exciting French crime drama THE RED SHADOWS on Thu., Feb. 27.

Throughout February, Sundance Now also adds:

· Riveting British crime drama LOCH NESS starring Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad, The Missing) and Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Downton Abbey)

· Captivating documentaries I WANT MY NAME BACK about The Sugarhill Gang; DARK GIRLS, which explores the prejudices dark-skinned women face; and SYLVIA: Tracing Blood, about the international spy Sylvia Raphael

· Acclaimed films MIDDLE OF NOWHERE, starring Eva Amurri (Californication), Susan Sarandon and Willa Holland (Legion); LE WEEK-END starring Academy Award-winner Jim Broadbent (Moulin Rouge!, The Iron Lady) and Lindsay Duncan (A Discovery of Witches, About Time); THE INTERROGATION starring Steve Pemberton (The League of Gentlemen); and SOME FREAKS starring Thomas Mann (Project X, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) and Lily Mae Harrington (Room 104, Disjointed)

· Biographical drama A QUIET PASSION starring Cynthia Nixon as Emily Dickinson and DIANA starring Naomi Watts as Princess Diana

The detailed February 2020 calendar is below.

Monday, Feb. 3

I WANT MY NAME BACK

Trailer

The Sugarhill Gang introduced Hip Hop to the world with the legendary Top 4 hit “Rapper’s Delight,” but the shocking untold story is how greed and betrayal led to the band’s fall into obscurity. From chart-topping superstars to broke outcasts, band members Master Gee and Wonder Mike were left with almost nothing, not even their names. In their own words, this is the true and tragic story of the former original members of The Sugarhill Gang. (Documentary, 2011)

DARK GIRLS

Trailer

A fascinating and controversial film that goes underneath the surface to explore the prejudices dark-skinned women face throughout the world. This documentary explores the roots of classism, racism and the lack of self-esteem within a segment of cultures that span from America to the most remote corners of the globe. (Documentary, 2011)

MIDDLE OF NOWHERE

Trailer

A pair of co-workers at a small-town water park-restless troublemaker Dorian (Anton Yelchin, Star Trek) and the tightly wound Grace (Eva Amurri, Californication) -- form an unlikely bond when Dorian cooks up an illicit plan to earn big money. With no assistance from a flaky, free-spending mom (Oscar winner Susan Sarandon) and competition from a sexy younger sister (Willa Holland, Legion), Grace needs all the help she can get if she's going to make it to college. (Film, 2008)

Tuesday, Feb. 4

THE PREPPY MURDER, Ep 5 (Finale)

“A solid and thorough recounting of the crime” – The Hollywood Reporter

“Sharply told… riveting” – The Washington Post

“Very well done” – The Charlotte Observer

Trailer

A new episode of the true crime docuseries examining the notorious 1986 murder of Jennifer Levin in Central Park. Both sides present their cases. Jurors are mesmerized by Robert’s charisma. Afraid Robert has charmed them, the prosecution offers a plea deal.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

WISTING, Ep 8 (Exclusive)

“Seamlessly woven thriller… superbly layered drama” – The Wall Street Journal

“Sets gripping and gory mysteries in a beautifully icy locale” – LATimes.com

“Wisting looks chilly, atmospheric, and very gripping from the very start” – Anglophenia

“Intelligent, gripping and artfully shot” – Record Online

“Do give it a watch. Its ten, red herring-filled episodes will keep you glued to the telly” – The Euro TV Place

Trailer

A new episode of the twisty Nordic noir starring Sven Nordin (Academy Award-nominated film Elling, Lilyhammer) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix trilogy, Memento, Jessica Jones). Wisting fights for his career and reputation by conducting his own secret investigation into the Cecilia case. Torunn suspects Linnea is responsible for her own disappearance, but her parents are convinced she’s in danger.

Thursday, Feb. 6

COUPLE TROUBLE (Exclusive)

Anders (Esben Dalgaard Andersen, Below the Surface) and Lise (Ditte Ylva Olsen, Dicte: Crime Reporter) are married, in their 30s, love each other and have a wonderful daughter. They’ve been together for seven years and the everyday struggles have piled up, bringing them to the verge of divorce. Not ready to give up on each other yet, Anders and Lise start seeing a counselor and are forced to laugh and cry their way through the history of their relationship. (8 EPS)

THE RED SHADOWS, Ep 3 (Exclusive)

“Guilty pleasure of the month” – Just About TV

A new episode of the exciting French crime drama starring Nadia Farés (Marseille). As an official member of the Garnier family, Clara is entitled to a say and refuses to sell the hotel. Aurore explores another lead: she thinks Clara’s biological father abducted her.

Monday, Feb. 10

LE WEEK-END

Trailer

star as Nick and Meg, a long-married British couple revisiting Paris for the first time since their honeymoon in an attempt to rekindle their relationship. During a two-day escapade, diffident, wistful Nick and demanding, take-charge Meg careen from harmony to disharmony. A surprise invitation from Nick’s old friend Morgan (Jeff Goldblum), an amusingly boorish American academic with a fancy Parisian address soon leads them to an unexpectedly hopeful vision of what their love and marriage might still become. (Film, 2013)

Tuesday, Feb. 11

THE INTERROGATION

. A story that split the nation: was it self-defense or murder? Winner of three Royal Television Society Awards: Best Scripted, Best Director and Editing. (Film, 2018)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

WISTING, Ep 9 (Exclusive)

Suspended detective Wisting resorts to desperate measures to prove his innocence, while Internal Affairs puts his police department under intense scrutiny. Benjamin searches for suspects in Linnea’s disappearance.

Thursday, Feb. 13

LOCH NESS

“Alluring mystery… this show is gorgeous to look at” – The New York Times

“Intriguing new drama is an example of excellent TV imports” – Star Tribune

“Luscious scenery” – The Washington Post

“Atmospheric setting… an Anglophile’s delight” – Anglophenia

Trailer

The haunting shore of Scotland’s most iconic loch is the stunning backdrop for this hit mystery that follows the search for a serial killer. Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad) and Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey) star as detectives who slowly realize that there is more than one kind of monster in their midst.

THE RED SHADOWS, Ep 4 (Exclusive)

The brothers try to prevent the cancellation of the sale. Clara is set to discover the truth of her past when she is attacked.

Monday, Feb. 17

A QUIET PASSION

Trailer

as she personifies the wit, intellectual independence and pathos of the poet whose genius only came to be recognized after her death. Directed by acclaimed British director Terence Davies (The Deep Blue Sea). (Film, 2016)

DIANA

Trailer

During the last two years of her life, Princess Diana (Naomi Watts) divorces Charles, Prince of Wales and embarks on a final rite of passage: a secret love affair with Pakistani heart surgeon Hasnat Khan (Naveen Andrews, Lost). Also starring Juliet Stevenson (Riviera, Queens of Mystery). (Film, 2013)

Tuesday, Feb. 18

SYLVIA: Tracing Blood

Trailer

Plots the clandestine and violent path of international spy Sylvia Raphael, a South African woman who infiltrated Israel’s enemies, emerging as a top female Mossad agent. (Documentary, 2016)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

WISTING, Ep 10 – FINALE (Exclusive)

In the thrilling series finale, Wisting and former colleague Robekk join forces on the Cecilia murder case, but will they figure out who was behind the evidence tampering? When Line discovers a mysterious videotape connected to her father’s case, clues point to Linnea’s abduction. Will they manage to save Linnea before she is killed?

Thursday, Feb. 20

PLAYING FOR KEEPS, Ep 1 (Exclusive)

Trailer

A fresh, contemporary and glamorous drama set on the sidelines of professional football, told from the unique perspective of the real power players: the wives. Away from the grandstands and the locker rooms, the real action is on the red carpets, in the beauty salons and in those designer bedrooms. Dive into the salacious world of Aussie Rules Football, unearthing secrets, lies, scandals and murder.

THE RED SHADOWS, Ep 5 (Exclusive)

Clara learns the identity of the mysterious man who saved her from the attack and pieces together some more of her abduction. Aurore gets closer to unfolding the secrets.

Monday, Feb. 24

SOME FREAKS

Trailer

Thursday, Feb. 27

THE RED SHADOWS, Ep 6 – FINALE (Exclusive)

In the shocking series finale, everything is out in the open and the family must deal with the unexpected consequences.

PLAYING FOR KEEPS, Ep 2 (Exclusive)

Following a devastating tragedy, the Southern Jets players and their families try to wrap their heads around the unspeakable events that happened.

----------------

