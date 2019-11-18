Sundance Now Announces December Slate

Following the exciting November premiere of the UK’s second most-watched new drama of 2019, CHEAT (Trailer), AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now is happy to announce its thrilling December slate, featuring the exclusive U.S. Premieres of “A genuinely world-class drama” (The Spinoff), New Zealand detective thriller THE GULF on Wed., Dec. 4 (Trailer) and “A sure winner” (Jyllands-Posten) in twisty Nordic noir WISTING starring acclaimed Norwegian actor Sven Nordin and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix trilogy) on Wed., Dec. 18 (Int’l Trailer). Additionally, the intense and gripping conclusion of CHEAT, premiering on Thurs., Dec. 5.

Throughout December, Sundance Now also adds:

· British romantic thriller THE DEEP BLUE SEA starring Rachel Weisz (The Favourite, The Constant Gardener) and Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers, The Night Manager)

· Enticing documentary PHOTO: A History from Behind the Lens about the history of photography

· British period drama CLOSE TO THE ENEMY set in the aftermath of WWII starring Jim Sturgess, Alfred Molina, Angela Bassett, Alfie Allen, Freddie Highmore, August Diehl and Lindsay Duncan

The detailed December 2019 calendar is below.

December 2019 Sundance Now Calendar

Monday, Dec. 2

THE DEEP BLUE SEA

Trailer

A British romantic drama starring Rachel Weisz (The Favourite, The Constant Gardener) in a Golden Globe-nominated and New York Film Critics Circle Awards-winning role and Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers, The Night Manager) about the wife of a judge who engages in an affair with a former RAF pilot. (2011)

Wednesday, Dec. 4

THE GULF, Ep 1 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

“A genuinely world-class crime drama” – The Spinoff

“A stellar cast” – Stuff.co.nz

International Trailer

An exciting 6-part detective thriller set in New Zealand that centers on a police officer's (Kate Elliott, Wentworth) struggle to keep her life together after a car crash starts eroding her memory.

Thursday, Dec. 5

CHEAT, Ep 3 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

The UK’s Second Most-Watched Drama of 2019

“Consistently enthralling… devilishly entertaining… entirely addictive” – The Wall Street Journal

“The thriller you’ll be obsessing over this week… intense, absorbing television” – Refinery29

“One of the strongest drama offerings of the year” – HuffPost

Trailer

As Leah (Katherine Kelly, Criminal: UK, The Night Manager, Happy Valley, Coronation Street) deals with the fallout of Adam’s (Tom Goodman-Hill, Humans, The Imitation Game) betrayal, some unexpected news further complicates matters. A distraction comes in the form of Michael and Angela’s anniversary party, but as Rose’s (Molly Windsor) behavior becomes progressively more volatile, the truth is finally exposed over the course of one explosive evening, with devastating consequences.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

THE GULF, Ep 2 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

An exciting 6-part detective thriller set in New Zealand that centers on a police officer's struggle to keep her life together after a car crash starts eroding her memory.

Thursday, Dec. 12

CHEAT, Ep 4 (Finale) (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

As the police try to piece together the fatal sequence of events, both women come under the spotlight, but have they got the right one? As the investigation spirals, Leah realizes she must come face to face with Rose one last time, but it may be too late.

Monday, Dec. 16

PHOTO: A History from Behind the Lens

Break down the elements of photography with Photo, which takes an inside look at the creative process as it plays out between the imagined and the real. By examining the role of European and American pioneers, this series explores the development of photography from its beginnings to recent times. (12 EPS, 2013)

Wednesday, Dec. 18

WISTING, Ep 1 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

“A sure winner” – Jyllands-Posten

“Intricate and riveting” – Aftenbladet

“Has non-stop momentum” – Aftenposten

International Trailer

THE GULF, Ep 3 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

An exciting 6-part detective thriller set in New Zealand that centers on a police officer's struggle to keep her life together after a car crash starts eroding her memory.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

WISTING, Ep 2 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

A twisty Nordic noir based on the famous Jørn Horst novels, Wisting follows Norwegian Detective William Wisting (Sven Nordin) as he pursues an American serial killer, alongside New York FBI agent (Carrie-Anne Moss, The Matrix, Memento, Jessica Jones).(10 episodes, weekly)

THE GULF, Ep 4 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

An exciting 6-part detective thriller set in New Zealand that centers on a police officer's struggle to keep her life together after a car crash starts eroding her memory.

Thursday, Dec. 26

CLOSE TO THE ENEMY

Trailer

"It’s bold, and beautiful, haunting, clever and original." - Guardian

“A well-made, deftly acted period drama” - The New York Times

From acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Poliakoff, an all-star cast including anchors this lavish British drama set in a bomb-damaged London hotel during the aftermath of WWII. Intelligence officer Callum Ferguson (Sturgess) must complete his last task for the Army: convince captured German scientist Dieter Koehler (August Diehl) to work with the British government. (8 EPS, 2016)

