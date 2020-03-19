AMC Networks’ Streaming Service Sundance Now Acquires U.S. Rights to Nordic Psychological Thriller Sanctuary from Studiocanal

New York, NY; March 19, 2020 - AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now acquires U.S. and Canadian rights to the intense eight-part psychological thriller Sanctuary from international distributor Studiocanal. Based on the novel The Devil’s Sanctuary by Marie Hermanson, the drama stars Josefin Asplund (Vikings, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) in a dual role and Emmy-nominee and two-time Golden Globe nominee Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, The Dark Knight Rises, And the Band Played On). Created and written by Charlie Fletcher (Wire in the Blood) and Rachel Flowerday (EastEnders), the series is produced by Italy's Fabula Pictures and Sweden's Yellow Bird. Sanctuary asks the question ‘what could be worse than being imprisoned in a locked-down clinic where nothing is what it seems, and nobody believes you are who you say you are?’. How about beginning to suspect that they’re right? Sanctuary is a suspenseful psychological thriller that deals with the defining human issues of survival, identity, trust and betrayal in a story that asks the audience: Who would you become in order to survive? Sanctuary will make its exclusive U.S. and Canadian premiere on Sundance Now beginning Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Sanctuary follows estranged Swedish identical twins Siri and Helena (Josefin Asplund), who have always had a complex relationship. Traumatized by the loss of her partner, when Helena receives an invitation to visit Siri at an exclusive residential sanatorium in the Alps, she is reluctant but figures it will be a nice vacation. Despite the peacefulness of the clinic, Helena refuses Siri’s plea for help in swapping places for a few days to take care of some business, but wakes up to find Siri gone. Soon she realizes that Siri isn’t coming back, and that the clinic is far from a place of recovery; it’s a facility for studying psychopaths. Helena is now trapped in a waking nightmare in which no one is who they seem to be, and everyone believes that she is Siri. Surrounded by the most predatory and manipulative people imaginable, including the director of the Sanctuary, Dr. Marvin Fisher (Matthew Modine), escape is now only the second order of business: Helena’s first problem is simple survival.

Shannon Cooper, VP of Programming, Sundance Now, said, “As the US home for culture-craving TV watchers looking for their next streaming obsession, Sundance Now is thrilled to acquire the first-rate psychological thriller Sanctuary. With its gripping script, impressive international ensemble and the picturesque backdrop of the Italian Alps, Sanctuary is a perfect addition to Sundance Now’s slate of addictive dramas. We’re happy to partner with Studiocanal, Yellow Bird, and Fabula Pictures to bring their edge-of-your-seat thriller to US audiences

Beatriz Campos, Head of International Sales, Studiocanal, said, “At Studiocanal, we are delighted to partner with Sundance Now on this intriguing new series and are proud to see this high-end European drama travel across the Atlantic. We are confident Sundance Now will be the perfect home for Sanctuary and will bring this gripping narrative, adapted from a best-selling novel, to new audiences in North America.”

Directed by Oskar Thor Axelsson and Enrico Maria Artale, Sanctuary co-stars Will Mellor (No Offence, Line of Duty, Broadchurch), Agnieszka Grochowska(In Darkness, Child 44),Philip Arditti(The Danish Girl, Inferno),Lorenzo Richelmy(Marco Polo),Richard Brake(Batman Begins, Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders), and Barbara Marten (The Bill, Riviera).

Streaming service Sundance Now offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world, all streaming commercial-free. Coming up, Sundance Now features the exclusive premiere of Finnish romantic comedy Idiomatic on Thu., March 5 (Trailer); Swedish period drama and Sundance Now Original The Restaurant, Season 3, on Thu., March 19 (Season 2 Trailer); and more episodes of glam Aussie drama Playing for Keeps (Trailer). The streaming service can be enjoyed on most streaming devices for only $6.99/month or $4.99/month (plus tax) with an annual membership. No cable subscription is needed.

Press Contact: Sundance Now, Chad Campbell, (301) 830-6203, chad.campbell@amcnetworks.com

ABOUT AMC NETWORKS

Known for its ground-breaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on basic cable television for nine consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; the subscription streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now, Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel); and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company’s production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.