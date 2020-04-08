AMC Networks’ Streaming Service Sundance Now Acquires U.S. Rights to Sexy New Australian Drama Bad Mothers from Red Arrow Studios International

“A twisty murder mystery and superb cast…this is immediately addictive viewing” – The Sydney Morning Herald



New York, NY; April 8, 2020 - AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now acquires U.S. rights to the sexy eight-part drama Bad Mothers from international distributor Red Arrow Studios International. Produced by Jungle Entertainment in association with Filthy Productions, the funny, glamorous drama explores the underbelly of modern motherhood through the prism of four very different women as they juggle life’s big issues: love, family, careers, infidelity… and murder. Starring Tess Haubrich (Treadstone), Mandy McElhinney (Love Child), Jessica Tovey (Wonderland), and Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Heart Guy) along with Daniel MacPherson (Strike Back) and Don Hany (East West 101) with guest star Golden Globe nominee Melissa George (In Treatment, The Good Wife), Bad Mothers marked Nine Network’s biggest drama launch of 2019, ranked No.1 in its slot and increased Nine’s share by over 50%. Bad Mothers will make its exclusive U.S. premiere on Sundance Now beginning Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Sarah’s (Tess Haubrich) seemingly perfect life as a local GP, loving wife and doting mother comes crashing down the moment she discovers her husband Anton (Daniel McPherson) is having an affair with her best friend Charlotte (Melissa George).

Suddenly, Charlotte turns up dead, and Anton is arrested for her murder. As Sarah’s life spirals out of control, she finds unlikely support from a ragtag group of mums called ‘The Bad Mothers Club’. Sarah finds herself drawn into the chaotic worlds of her new friends: Danielle (Jessica Tovey), the outgoing mum who needs more in her life; Bindy (Shalom Brune-Franklin), the wild child party mum; and Maddie (Mandy McElhinney), the fierce mum battling with a difficult child and an acrimonious custody battle.

There’s just one thing stopping Sarah from leaving the mess of her old life behind her, Anton swears he’s innocent. Now Sarah will have to add ‘detective’ to her already lengthy list of jobs if she is to clear her husband’s name.

Shannon Cooper, VP of Programming, Sundance Now, said, “Sundance Now subscribers are looking for their next streaming obsession, and with its entertaining mix of comedy, drama, and plenty of surprises, Bad Mothers is a perfect addition to our slate. We’re excited to partner with Red Arrow Studios International, Jungle Entertainment and Filthy Productions to bring this high-quality drama to US audiences.”

Bo Stehmeier, President at Red Arrow Studios International, added: “Bad Mothers makes for addictive viewing, and audiences will be able to escape into an intriguing murder mystery series, which is by turns hilarious and poignant. The series has already sold to territories including the UK, France, Sweden, Middle East and Africa, and we’re delighted that US viewers will soon be introduced to this deliciously devious drama, courtesy of Sundance Now.”

Bad Mothers was created by Rachel Lang and Gavin Strawhan; written by Rachel Lang, Gavin Strawhan, Sarah Walker, and Tim Lee; produced by Chole Rickard and Steven Zanoski; and directed by Geoff Bennett, Sian Davies, and Catriona MacKenzie. The series was produced in association with Screen Australia and financed with support from Create NSW for Nine Network (Australia) and TVNZ (New Zealand).

Streaming service Sundance Now offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world, all streaming commercial-free. Coming up, Sundance Now features the exclusive premiere of Nordic psychological thriller Sanctuary starring Josefin Asplund (Vikings,The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, The Dark Knight Rises) on Thurs., April 23. The streaming service can be enjoyed on most streaming devices for only $6.99/month or $4.99/month (plus tax) with an annual membership. No cable subscription is needed.

