SUNDANCE TV RELEASES SEASON ONE OF JANE CAMPION’S EMMY® AND GOLDEN GLOBE® NOMINATED ‘TOP OF THE LAKE’ ON DEMAND IN CONJUNCTION WITH A SEASON TWO RENEWAL ANNOUNCEMENT

“’Top of the Lake’ is one of the best works of art of any sort from 2013. Period. It deserves every accolade”

-Kate Aurthur, Buzzfeed

“This is a series you’ll want to watch – and maybe even rewatch each week”

– Robert Bianco, USA Today

On the heels of the announcement that SundanceTV has renewed their award-winning mini-series “Top of the Lake,” the network is offering viewers a chance to catch-up on season one through their On-Demand services including the SundanceTV App and website now through May 6. Hailing from Oscar® winning director Jane Campion (The Piano, Portrait of a Lady), the first installment of the series (which originally aired in March of 2013) won the 2013 Emmy® for Outstanding Cinematography for a Miniseries or Movie, as well as the 2014 Golden Globe® for Best Performance by an Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Elisabeth Moss. ‘Top of the Lake’ also received recognition at the 2014 BAFTAs, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice Television Awards, PGA Awards, among many others.

Set in the remote mountains of New Zealand, season one of “Top of the Lake” is powerful and haunting mystery that centers on the disappearance of a 12-year-old named Tui who is five months pregnant. In this classic mythic struggle, investigative detective Robin Griffin (Moss) must lose herself in order to find the missing girl. During the investigation, she collides with Matt Mitcham (Peter Mullan), Tui’s father, a local drug lord, and G.J (Holly Hunter, who won a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Campion’s The Piano), a guru at a local women’s camp. As the case unfolds, in a paradise where honest work is hard to find, Robin will find that her limits are tested, sending her on a journey of self-discovery. The mini-series also stars AFI Award® winning actor David Wenham (The Lord of the Rings, Australia) and Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Spartacus: Vengeance”), who has a cameo role as Caroline, the estranged wife of Bob, a real estate agent who crosses drug lord Matt Mitchum.

Season one of “Top of the Lake” was produced by Academy Award® winners Emile Sherman and Iain Canning (The King’s Speech, Shame) of See-Saw Films, and Philippa Campbell (Black Sheep) of Escapade Pictures. “Top of the Lake” is a See-Saw Films production in association with Screen Australia, Screen NSW and Fulcrum Media Finance for BBC Two, Sundance Channel, UKTV and BBC Worldwide.

