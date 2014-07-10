Sundance TV Receives Primetime Emmy® Nomination for Unscripted Series ‘The Writers’ Room’

Los Angeles, July 10, 2014 – SundanceTV received a Primetime Emmy® nomination for its unscripted series The Writers’ Room, hosted by Academy Award®-winning screenwriter (The Descendants), comedian and actor (Community) Jim Rash, for Outstanding Information Series or Special. This is the network’s first nomination in the category.

“We are so happy to have received this nomination. Writers are the creative force behind the current explosion of great television, and The Writers' Room celebrates and explores their work," said Sarah Barnett, SundanceTV President and GM. “Along with our season one partners Entertainment Weekly, we congratulate all the nominees and thank the members of the Academy for recognizing our series.”

The Writers’ Room spotlights an array of scripted television shows – from today’s pioneering cable dramas to the most critically acclaimed and popular network sitcoms. A magnetic series for passionate TV fans and pop culture enthusiasts, the roundtable talk show format delves deep into the world of TV’s creative masterminds, fearlessly challenging them to divulge the inside scoop on their greatest choices, toughest decisions and biggest mistakes.

The series is produced by Relativity Television with its CEO Tom Forman and executive VP Brad Bishop serving as Executive Producers along with Neal Kendall and Mike Maloy. Season one was created in partnership with Entertainment Weekly.