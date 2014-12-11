Sundance TV Receives Golden Globe® Nominations for Limited Series ‘The Honorable Woman’

New York, NY, December 11, 2014 - SundanceTV received a Golden Globe nomination today for its miniseries “The Honorable Woman.” Academy Award nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal (Crazy Heart, The Dark Knight) was nominated in the “Best Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television” category. The 72nd annual Golden Globes Awards will be held on Sunday evening, January 11, 2015 in Los Angeles.

“In this time of such incredible storytelling on television, we are deeply honored that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has recognized Sundance TV and Maggie Gyllenhaal,” said Sarah Barnett, SundanceTV President and General Manager. “Sundance TV’s powerful, auteur-driven narratives from creators like Hugo Blick are resonating with critics and passionate fans alike. Maggie’s performance was magnificent.”

The announcement marks six total nominations in SundanceTV’s history, with two past wins. This was a banner year for SundanceTV, with the Los Angeles Times calling it “artisanal television.” The network expanded its original programming slate with its second wholly owned scripted drama, “The Red Road,” and the second season of the critically acclaimed and WGA-nominated “Rectify.”