SUNDANCE TV AND AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION TO GLOBALLY PREMIERE SEASON 2 OF ACCLAIMED SCI-FI SERIES “CLEVERMAN” JUNE 28 IN THE US AND JUNE 29 IN AUSTRALIA

New York and Sydney – May 15, 2017 – SundanceTV and Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC TV Australia) together announced that season two of the critically acclaimed, dystopian original drama series “Cleverman” will premiere Wednesday, June 28 at 10pm ET/9c on SundanceTV in the U.S. and Thursday, June 29 at 9:30pm on ABC TVin Australia. Set in the future, Cleverman features powerful characters from ancient Aboriginal mythology, the Hairy people, who must battle daily to survive in a world that seeks to silence and destroy them.

Following the international success of the first season, which earned a prestigious Peabody Award nomination, the six-episode second season picks up with the destruction of the Zone and the Hairypeople hiding out of fear for their lives. Koen (Hunter Page-Lochard), the chosen Cleverman, sets out to harness his powers in the hope of bringing all cultures together. His half-brother Waruu (Rob Collins) shares the same vision, but his method is far more dubious. For Koen to realize his mission, he must defeat Waruu and the full force of the Government, both which are united against him. With twisting plotlines and new characters including Jarli the Bindawu warrior (Clarence Ryan), the second season of “Cleverman” is action packed, bloody, and thought-provoking. The series is based on an original concept by Ryan Griffen.

“’Cleverman’ combines high production value with the best of the sci-fi genre with rich storytelling of moral and political conflicts,” said Jan Diedrichsen, General Manager, SundanceTV. “We are proud to bring this unique and entertaining series to U.S. audiences for a second season.”

ABC Head of Scripted Production Sally Riley said, “The Cleverman world expands in this thrilling second season introducing new characters and deepening relationships with our established characters. It’s an exciting ride for new and returning audiences.”

“Cleverman” boasts an acclaimed ensemble cast that includes award-winning actor Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”), Golden Globe® nominee Frances O’Connor (“The Missing”), Deborah Mailman (The Sapphires), Hunter Page-Lochard (The Sapphires), Rob Collins (The Lion King), Clarence Ryan (Lockie Leonard) and Rachael Blake (Rake).

Creatures and effects are by world-renowned Weta Workshop (Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit trilogy, Avatar). Wayne Blair and Leah Purcell return as the series’ directors. The series is produced by Goalpost Pictures Australia and New Zealand’s Pukeko Pictures for ABC TV Australia in co-production with SundanceTV and Red Arrow International, with the assistance of Screen Australia, Screen NSW and the New Zealand Screen Production Grant. Red Arrow International distributes “Cleverman” worldwide.

# # #

About SundanceTV

Since its launch in 1996, SundanceTV has remained true to founder Robert Redford’s mission to celebrate creativity and distinctive storytelling through unique voices and narratives found in the best independent films. From delivering critically acclaimed Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Peabody Award-winning television featuring some of the world's most talented creators and performers, to showcasing some of the most compelling and iconic films across genres and generations, SundanceTV is a smart and thought-provoking entertainment destination. SundanceTV is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc.; its sister networks include AMC, IFC, BBC America and WE tv. SundanceTV is available across all platforms, including on-air, online at http://www.sundance.tv/, on demand and mobile.

AboutABC TV

As the national broadcaster of Australia, ABC TV is the home of Australian conversations, culture and stories, delivering commercial-free, free-to-air screen content via a multiplatform multi-channel network. ABC TV is the destination of choice for viewers and users seeking quality and diversity in screen content; in particular engaging audiences in distinctly Australian content across a wide variety of genres. http://www.abc.net.au/tv/

Press Contacts:

Denielle Webb Maya Brooks

SundanceTV – New York City SundanceTV – Los Angeles

646-564-7737 310-998-932

denielle.webb@sundance.tvmaya.brooks@sundance.tv

ABC TV Goalpost

Yasmin Kentera Tracey Mair

ABC TV - Sydney, Australia TM Publicity, Australia

+61 3 9626 2629 +61 2 8333 9066

kentera.yasmin@abc.net.autraceym@tmpublicity.com