Suitest Introduces First Test Automation Solution for Apps on Roku Devices

PRAGUE — Sept. 4, 2018 — Suitest, a leading provider of object-based, codeless test automation and debugging tools for OTT apps, today announced that it is one of the first companies in the world to offer a comprehensive test automation solution for the Roku platform. Using Suitest's solution, app developers can now easily create end-to-end, codeless or Javascript, API-based test scenarios for all the latest Roku devices, including Roku TV, Express, Streaming Stick, and Ultra, on top of already supported major living room devices running Tizen, webOS, Android TV, tvOS, HbbTV/Freeview Play, Xbox One, and more.

"After hearing the outcry of developers and testers looking for a test automation tool for the Roku platform, it was a logical decision to add it to our solution," said Mirko Nedeljkovic, CSO at Suitest. "Only a few companies, like Amazon and Netflix, have the resources to invest in massive device labs with hundreds of TVs, set-top boxes, and consoles. At Suitest, we aim to change the way device labs are created and controlled with our unique remote device-sharing concept. Without making a significant initial investment, developers can have access to hundreds of devices for application testing purposes. With Roku devices being one of the most widely used streaming platforms, this announcement is an important advancement for our industry."

Suitest CandyBox automation hardware simplifies device management, enabling users to control a limitless number of devices at once using infrared technology to simulate various remote controllers. Users can manage a device's power wall sockets with CandyBox, amongst other functionalities. Leveraging the Suitest mobile companion application, which supports both Android and iOS devices, users can control and manage devices right from the palms of their hands.

The Suitest platform is used globally by companies in a wide range of sectors, including hardware manufacturers, broadcasters, app developers, and OTT providers.

Suitest will demonstrate its test automation solution at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam, at Stand14.E18. Attendees are invited to book a meeting with Suitest at the show.

# # #

About Suitest (https://suite.st/)

Suitest is the first and only object-based, codeless test automation and debugging tool for OTT apps. Our revolutionary technology allows for automating test scenarios on real retail living-room devices. Automation is the key to scaling and maintaining the continuous quality of your OTT app. Suitest's approach to automation eliminates repetitive manual efforts. Instantly become a test automation expert with the Test Editor or by using APIs to integrate with an existing suite. Intuitive test authoring features and effortless execution across hundreds of local and remote devices enable QA teams of all sizes to dramatically improve their testing efficiency, coverage, and feedback time.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/Suitest/180904Suitest.docx

Visit Suitest at the IBC2018, Stand 14.E18

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@suite_st%20Introduces%20First%20Test%20Automation%20Solution%20for%20Apps%20on%20Roku%20Devices%20-%20http://bit.ly/2NGrNDu