Suddenlink and Discovery Communications Announce Long-Term Distribution

ST. LOUIS, MO and SILVER SPRING, MD –– OCTOBER 6, 2014 –– Suddenlink and Discovery Communications today announced the renewal of their long-term distribution agreement, allowing Suddenlink to continue delivery of Discovery’s unparalleled family of 13 U.S. networks. The agreement supports both companies’ goal to deliver the highest-quality content across multiple platforms.

As part of the new multi-year, multi-platform agreement, Suddenlink TV customers will have continued access to Discovery’s U.S. networks and VOD content including Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, The Hub Network (to become Discovery Family Channel on October 13), American Heroes Channel, Discovery Fit & Health (to become Discovery Life Channel on January 15, 2015), Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Velocity and Destination America. The parties also expect Suddenlink customers to enjoy authenticated access to Discovery content, inside and outside the home, in the near future.

“Investing in and providing viewers with compelling, must-have content remains Discovery’s top priority, and we are thrilled to have reached an agreement with Suddenlink to ensure that their customers continue to have access to that content across our unparalleled family of networks for many years to come,” said Eric Phillips, President, Domestic Distribution for Discovery Communications. “Discovery has been committed to helping viewers satisfy their curiosity for nearly 30 years, and this renewed agreement with Suddenlink reflects the continued strength of our viewership and programming.”

“We’re very excited about this agreement with Discovery,” said Kathy Payne, Suddenlink Senior Vice President and Chief Programming Officer. “Discovery’s channels offer a wide range of interesting and educational content that provides great entertainment for diverse age groups. We’re especially pleased that we’ll be able to soon deliver Discovery’s unique branded content to our customers on a variety of devices.”