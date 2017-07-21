Success of Voyage Leads TV5MONDE and SONIFI Solutions to Extend National Hotel Channel For 2-Years

SUCCESS OF VOYAGE LEADS TV5MONDE AND SONIFI SOLUTIONS TO EXTEND NATIONAL HOTEL CHANNEL DEAL FOR 2-YEARS

Renewal Deal also includes Feature Film-Driven TV5MONDE Cinema

LOS ANGELES, JULY 20, 2017 ̶ TV5MONDE and SONIFI Solutions, Inc. today announced that the companies have extended their national hotel channel agreement for TV5MONDE Voyage and TV5MONDE Cinema on Demand for an additional two-years. To date Voyage has exceeded all expectations being viewed by 8% of all travelers staying at these U.S. hotels. This May alone, Voyage was viewed some 874,000 times (according to Nielsen). TV5MONDE Cinema is a branded video-on-demand channel which provides travelers with the best in recently released French films.

TV5MONDE Voyage, a French language HD lifestyle network geared to travelers and subtitled in English, is currently available nationally in the majority of America’s 4- and 5-star hotels representing approximately 225,000 rooms, offering a wide variety of lifestyle programming that can be viewed at all the prominent hospitality brands.

Said TV5MONDE General Manager Yves Bigot, “We have greatly enjoyed our partnership with SONIFI Solutions and look forward to continuing our relationship by providing travelers across America staying at these leading-edge hotels with the best in French language programming.”

“A renewed partnership between TV5MONDE and SONIFI is the direct result of increased guest satisfaction at hotels where Voyage is available,” said Shivan Sihota, Director of Programming, SONIFI. “We strive to provide programming for a diverse guest audience, so this partnership with TV5MONDE is very important to us.”

Part of the “free to guest” in-room package, TV5MONDE Voyage airs the best programming focusing on the categories of fashion, lifestyles, gastronomy and travel found on the flagship network TV5MONDE USA.

A few examples of upcoming HD programming airing on TV5MONDE Voyage:

Epicerie Fine - Michelin-starred chef Guy Martin presents iconic products associated with France and provides an overview of the experts who work with them. An encounter with passionate food lovers without whom French cuisine would not be what it is today.

Tendance XXI - French creativity is booming in the fields of fashion, crafts, design, beauty and gastronomy. Showcases the know-how that evolves in tune with the times, sometimes even anticipating them.

Rendez Vous d’Amérique - The magazine show that covers Francophone cultural news in America.

Version Française - Passionate about French chic, ambassadress Katherina Marx surrounds herself with major figures from the worlds of fashion, design, gastronomy, and fine living. Each episode features an iconic guest and a series of special reports, allowing viewers to discover or rediscover France, its young designers, and its chic and trendy hang-outs.

Écho Logis - A round-the-world review of spectacular, innovative and clever ecological solutions for living spaces, Écho-logis (Echo-houses) meets men and women who welcome us into their original homes.

Demo de Mode - On the occasion of Paris fashion shows, ready-to-wear and haute couture, Viviane Blassel invites creators to look at their own parade and express themselves on their models, in a place "at home" Intimacy and complicity. Deciphering the path of creation...

Bateaux de Luxe - The "Paul Gauguin" is the only luxurious cruise ship to sail all year round in the waters of the Polynesian lagoons. With 217 crew members for 332 passengers, this elegant steamer connects islands with evocative names: Tahiti, Moorea and Bora Bora, the pearl of the Pacific.

Maisons D Ailleurs - Tourists have the rare opportunity act out their dream trip by climbing the floors of buildings and to discover the interiors of real Parisians!

Some of the recent films being made available by TV5MONDE Cinema include:

Le Petit Locataire (2016) - Comedy starring two-time César award-winning actress Karin Viard as Nicole, a forty-nine year old woman who discovers that she is pregnant! Although her pregnancy becomes the best news of her life, her family believes it to be a complete disaster. Stars Philippe Rebbot and César award-winning actress Hélène Vincent.

Les Visiteurs 3: La Révolution (2016) - Comedy stars César nominated actors Jean Reno and Christian Clavier as time travelers Godefroy de Montmirail and his faithful servant Jacquouille. As they are traveling through different eras, they land in the midst of the political and social upheaval of the French Revolution. Also stars Franck Dubosc.

La Folle Histoire De Max Et Léon (2016) - Comedy chronicling the wacky adventures of Max and Leon, two childhood pals who try by all means to escape the Second World War. Stars David Marsais, Grégoire Ludig, Nicolas Marié and César nominated actor Dominique Pinon.

Saint Amour (2016) – Comedy starring Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe/Emmy- Winning actor Gérard Depardieu. This story follows father and son farmers, who have a volatile relationship, which documents their humorous trip to a farm festival through the Wine Trail in a Partisan Taxi.

Le Fils De Jean (2016) – Drama starring César award-winning actor Pierre Deladonchamps as Mathieu, a man who has never known his Father. While Mathieu’s mother has always claimed he is the result of a one-night-stand, one morning, he receives a call from Quebec telling him his father has died. Mathieu decides to attend the funeral where he finds out his estranged family has no idea he exists.

Made in France (2015) – Thriller starring César award-winning actor Malik Zidi. This film takes place after a horrible terrorist attack in Paris occurs and the resulting investigation that keeps the viewer on the edge-of-their-seat as they are exposed to the extremists Muslim groups that grow inside western countries.

About SONIFI®Solutions Inc.

SONIFI®Solutions, the leader in innovative guest engagement solutions for the hospitality and healthcare industries serves 500 million travelers in over 1.2 million hotel rooms annually. The company's core services include: guest internet access, mobility, interactive television, OTT casting and free-to-guest solutions along with unparalleled nationwide technical support and professional services. For more information, please visitwww.sonifi.com.

About TV5MONDE

TV5MONDE is the global French language entertainment network, broadcasting 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without commercial interruptions. TV5MONDE USA is a premium pay-tv channel reaching 1.5 million viewers in the U.S., and has been carried on COX in Louisiana since 2001. American viewers enjoy a wealth of high quality French language programming, subtitled in English, including up to 300 classic, recent and never-before-seen in the U.S. French language films, around the clock newscasts live from Paris, the latest series and TV dramas, premium documentaries, cultural programs and international sports coverage. To find channel information and more information about TV5MONDE USA and its programming, please visit: www.tv5mondeusa.com