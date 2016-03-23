WITH SUCCESS OF ITS FIRST FEATURE FILM AND UPCOMING SERIES ON NETFLIX, SPLASH ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES TRIO OF PROMOTIONS WITH TWO FOR SPLASH AND ONE FOR ITS VOD NETWORK KABILLION

LOS ANGELES, CA -- March 23, 2016 -- With the recent success of its first feature film Norm of the North, coupled with its 2015 deal with Netflix for Kulipari: An Army Of Frogs and its recent partnership with the New York City Ballet for Daisy and the Nutcracker, Splash Entertainment announced today that Mike Young has added Chairman to his current title of co-CEO, Steve Rosen has been promoted from CFO & COO to co-CEO, and David Di Lorenzo has been promoted from Vice President of Sales and Digital Distribution to President of Kabillion, the only independently owned VOD network ranked among the Top 10 Kids Free On Demand networks in the U.S. and currently in over 50 million homes and owned by Splash. Liz Young will continue to serve as President of Splash Entertainment, with Mevelyn Noriega as President of Distribution. It was also announced today that Nicolas Atlan will be leaving the company to pursue new opportunities.

“2015 was a great year for both Splash Entertainment and Kabillion and we are confident that 2016 will be even stronger,” commented Young. As such, the timing is perfect for us to promote Steve and David, two highly regarded executives whom have both been with us for many years and are leaders in the children’s business. With Steve’s leadership as co-CEO, along with David’s helm at Kabillion, I am certain that our recent growth and success will continue well into the future.”

Added Young, "As a dear friend and valued colleague its been a great pleasure working with Nicolas these past few years and we will miss seeing him daily. All of us at Splash say ‘thank you’ and wish him all the best in his new endeavors.”

Rosen has served since 2003 as the EVP, CFO & COO for Splash Entertainment. In 2007, Rosen was part of a team that launched Kabillion, an advertiser-supported video-on-demand channel on cable TV in more than 50mm US households, as well as the Kabillion Digital Network. He also helped Splash launch it’s theatrical division by negotiating the acquisition and distribution deals for Splash’s first feature and he also acted as a producer on Norm of the North, an animated feature film released theatrically in North America by Lionsgate in January 2016. From 1994 until 2002, Rosen worked at the Kushner-Locke Company, a publicly traded leading independent producer and distributor. He started as Vice President of Production & Finance and spent his final three years as EVP & COO.

Di Lorenzo joined Splash Entertainment in 2007 as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. During his tenure, he has established the company’s digital business, working with Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. He also has overseen international licensing activity for consumer products and most recently has expanded Kabillion’s advertising sales and distribution of the network across new MVPD’s and connected TV platforms. Prior to Splash, Di Lorenzo spent 11 years at Universal Studios where he worked in licensing and retail marketing for several major motion pictures, including the Jurassic Park and Fast and Furious franchises.

About Splash Entertainment

Specializing in children’s entertainment, Splash Entertainment is an innovator, developer, and producer of original animated television series, properties and brands that are implemented across all digital platforms of the media. The company’s library (over 550 half hours) contains content airing in more than 160 territories worldwide. Among Splash Entertainment’s key brands licensed in markets worldwide and produced by their talented animation production staff include: Chloe’s Closet®, Dive Olly Dive!®, Hero:108®, Growing Up Creepie®, Pet Alien® and ToddWorld®. Splash Entertainment’s newest productions include the animated family feature film Norm of the North, the next three 45 minute movies in the Alpha And Omega franchise, and the Netflix Original series Kulipari: An Army of Frogs. Currently in production is Chloe’s Closet Season 3.As a production company hired by outside content owners, Splash Entertainment has produced animated series for a number of high profile brands, such as Care Bears™, Clifford The Big Red Dog, Lalaloopsy™, Strawberry Shortcake™, Bratz®, Zhu Zhu Pets® and He-Man Masters of the Universe.

About Kabillion

Kabillion® and Kabillion Girls Rule™!, a subsidiary of US based Splash Entertainment, is a ranked Top Ten U.S. Kids Free On Demand TV Networks, reaching over 51 million US households and available on Comcast, Time Warner, Charter and Cablevision, among others. Kabillion is an ad supported network with ads geared to kids and their families offering advertisers benefits such as increased ad durations, longer campaign flights, interstitials, and dynamic ad insertion through their partnership with Canoe on a 24/7 On Demand Network. Kabillion’s reach extends across their multiple platforms, including Kabillion, Kabillion Girls Rule!, and the Kabillion YouTube channel which operates in direct partnership with YouTube. The company has also recently launched its service via Roku and has plans for further connected TV expansion.