STYLIST TO THE STARS, KIM KIMBLE, IS BACK FOR A BATTLE ROYALE IN ‘L.A. HAIR,’ SEASON 4 PREMIERING THURSDAY, JULY 30th AT 10PM ET/PT

When Celebrity Hairstylist Jonathan Antin Wants to Get Into the Game, Who Will Reign Supreme?

NEW YORK – June 30, 2015 – WE tv’s hit series L.A. HAIR, following celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble, returns for a fourth season on Thursday, July 30 at 10PM ET/PT. Kim is back and hotter than ever, working on-location with her high profile celebrity clients including Zendaya Coleman, Grammy Award winning artist Erica Campbell, Tamar Braxton, Tia Mowry, K. Michele, and many more.

This season, Kim continues working with her A-list clientele, taking her brand to a whole new level. She still has lofty plans to expand her business to Atlanta, the hair capital of the world; but that dream gets put on hold when she gets a tempting offer to partner on a wig and extension line from the bad boy of Hollywood Hair, Jonathan Antin. He makes big promises with investor dollars and appearances on QVC, but is this deal too good to be true? Will Jonathan be the ally Kim has been looking for to help expand her brand? Or will he end up her worst enemy as he tries to carve out a piece of Kim’s lucrative business for himself. Also this season, Kim provokes the fury of her sister Leah when she secretly hires a fiery new stylist from Atlanta, who throws the salon into chaos. Partnerships crumble, snitches are revealed, and the shears come out on this dramatic new season!

In the premiere episode, Kim has an opportunity to style the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul; who is making her first appearance on Fox’s hit series “Empire”. At the same time, Kim gives marching orders to her staff to create unique looks as a pitch for an LA Fashion week event. Terry is appointed the lead, but can he take control of the staff in her absence? And when Jonathan makes a surprise appearance at the salon with a mysterious envelope, all hell breaks loose!

L.A. HAIR is produced for WE tv by 3 Ball Entertainment, LLC, and executive produced by JD Roth, Todd A. Nelson, DJ Nurre and Belinda Rungsea. Annabelle McDonald, Angela Molloy, Lauren P. Gellert and Suzanne Murch serve as executive producers for WE tv.