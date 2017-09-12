Studio.One 6K stitchless 360 imaging unveiled at IBC

Axon will launch this IBC, a 6K lens for its AZIlPix Studio.One system which enables stitchless generation of 360° images.



Studio.One employs cost-effective, ultra-high resolution cameras with wide angle and/or fish eye lenses to capture every aspect of a live event from multiple angles. The system is designed to integrate into a traditional or IP broadcast environment and blend seamlessly with Virtual Reality video production, making it ideal for remote internet or broadcast live productions such as music concerts, sports events, church services and conferences.



Studio.One essentially consists of three tightly integrated components: camera, capture server and processing software. The server ingests the raw, wide-angle video data from the cameras and allows recording and live processing of this data into one or more rectilinear views and a view mosaic. Although framing can be conducted live, a key advantage of this system is that framing can be carried out offline at the viewing or post production stage. Using software-based pan-tilt-zoom ‘virtual camera’ cut-outs, a single operator can capture perfect shots from multiple vantage points – something that would normally require the skills of a small army of cameramen. This makes it the perfect solution for a range of events including live regional and college sports, where it can capture an entire game with a crew of only 1 or 2 members, using 3 or 4 static wide-angle high res cameras. Simply adding a camera with a zoom lens on a pan-tilt unit for close up views will provide more immersive action shots.



“The demand for technology that gives programme makers, especially those on tight budgets, the ability to efficiently capture and stream broadcast quality content is growing and Studio.One satisfies this demand by combining camera and IT hardware and software in a highly sophisticated and cost effective way. By adding this 6K lense we can even better service our customers who work in 360° and VR environments,” says Jan Eveleens CEO of Axon.



The cameras are very small and unobtrusive, which means they can be used in places where you wouldn’t normally put a camera. It’s also possible to automate the system using pre-programmed camera motions or motion tracking, while our server allows cameras to be shuttered precisely and simultaneously and frames to be time stamped with an SMPTE LTC or other timecode.



Visitors to IBC can experience the power of AZilPix Studio.One’s 6K lens when they visit Axon stand 10.A21.





-ends-



About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing, monitoring & control and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit

www.axon.tv.