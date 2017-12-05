Studio Technologies' Dante-Enabled Products Are Now Compliant With Dante Domain Manager

SKOKIE, IL, DECEMBER 5, 2017 - Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, has updated all of its Dante-enabled products to be compliant with Audinate's upcoming Dante Domain Manager (DDM) network management software. The server-based application applies IT best practices to audio networking projects, allowing for enhanced control and functionality over any network topology. Being "DDM-Ready" allows Studio Technologies' Dante-enabled products to be directly integrated within applications that utilize the Dante Domain Manager software platform. DDM versions will run on Windows and Linux desktop and server platforms via an intuitive and highly responsive web interface for desktop, tablet, and mobile browsers.





Dante Domain Manager shields users from unwanted changes, ensuring a secure Dante network with robust user authentication and role assignment. Security features include an active directory and LDAP support, four levels of built-in user roles, and complete control on a per-domain basis. With guaranteed security, integrators can define specific AV device groupings by room, building, and site, allowing for the creation of independent Dante Domains. A single Dante Domain can encompass multiple network subnets, greatly minimizing an application's complexity. This enables the creation of truly enterprise-scaled AV systems, which can allow integrators to deploy AV networks across a WAN, route Dante transparently across subnets, organize devices by domain regardless of network topology, and eliminate the need for single subnet VLANs or workarounds.





To take advantage of Dante Domain Manager's capabilities requires the use of Dante-enabled products that are specifically implemented for compatibility. "Ensuring that our Dante products were made DDM-ready before general DDM release was a priority for us and our customers," says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. "Dante Domain Manager supercharges Dante networks by supporting the key network management requirements. The powerful set of features allows users and network administrators to leverage the full extent of Dante's capabilities in a responsible manner. But without DDM-compatible products that power simply can't be deployed. We are pleased to join other forward-looking firms in helping Dante Domain Manager make a strong launch."





Studio Technologies' Dante-enabled products take advantage of the inherent qualities of Dante audio-over-Ethernet media networking technology. These products include a variety of interfaces, announcer's consoles, and intercom beltpacks. The latest products in the suite include the Model 5401 Dante Master Clock, which provides precise timing signals; the Model 5422 Dante Intercom Audio Engine, which creates Dante-based party-line (PL) intercom circuits; and the Model 371 Dante Intercom Beltpack optimized for theater and corporate applications.





About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, cost-effective, and creative solutions for studio and mobile broadcast, stadium and corporate environments, and related applications. Known for "designing for the way professionals work," the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer's consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. A growing line of Dante-enabled audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving wide recognition. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.