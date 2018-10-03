Stringr Secures Over $1 Million in Recent Funding, Company Funding Totals $4.6 Million

New York, NY (October 3, 2018) -, the premier marketplace that allows media organizations to buy video footage from both amateur and professional videographers in an efficient, streamlined process, today announced it has raised more than $1million in a new round of financing.

New investors include The Associated Press and Advection Growth Capital with follow-on investments from McClatchy and G5 Capital. Founded in 2014, Stringr has secured a total of $4.6 million in financing to date.

Recent funding has helped the company grow rapidly, developing the platform into an end-to-end video solution for media companies. Stringr’s clients can source, edit, publish and monetize video in one place, serving as a one-stop shop for video creation.

“The strength of our recent investments is a signal to media companies and content creators alike that our product revolutionizes video sourcing and production,” said Lindsay Stewart, CEO and founder of Stringr. “We are extremely proud to have earned the confidence and partnership of some of the largest and most respected firms in the media landscape. The new funds will continue to propel Stringr into its next phases of growth, including the integration of Stringr into our partners’ products.”

Stringr’s network of highly responsive videographers has also continued to rapidly expand alongside its platform. With over 65,000 videographers, Stringr’s renowned network has doubled in the last year alone.

“As Stringr’s capabilities continue to develop, our commitment to growing our team of talented people has stayed a key priority as we recruit and empower the top players in the industry on the Stringr team,” added Stewart.

Stringr collaborates with AP by providing a selection of daily video stories for syndication through AP’s VideoHub marketplace.

“Stringr has helped us satisfy an increasing demand for video in ways that extend our own capabilities,” said Jim Kennedy, AP’s senior vice president for strategy and enterprise development. “We’re excited to keep pursuing those opportunities with the Stringr team as it grows its global network of contributors.”

About Stringr

Stringr () is a comprehensive video marketplace that enables media organizations to source custom footage, edit and publish -- under very tight deadlines. The company leverages the only nationwide network of more than 60,000 highly responsive videographers who provide broadcast-quality video in every major U.S. market. Stringr is based in NYC and was founded in 2014 by Lindsay Stewart and Brian McNeill, who met at The Wharton School.