Stringr Partners with Getty Images To Provide First Class Editorial Content

New York, NY (December 13, 2018) - , the premier marketplace that allows media organizations to buy video footage from both amateur and professional videographers in an efficient, streamlined process, has partnered with Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, to provide Stringr’s customers access to Getty Images collection of over 200 million digital assets.

“Getty Images is known to be one of the most trusted and esteemed sources of visual content in the world,” said Lindsay Stewart, CEO and Founder of Stringr. “By offering our customer base access to their vast collection of content that covers all categories – news, sport and entertainment - we are continuing our goal of providing an end-to-solution to easily and quickly source, edit and publish content.”

“Our mission to ensure that media outlets are best equipped with premium video content makes Stringr a perfect partner in improving editorial workflows,” said Getty Images Director of Video Content Development Lee Shoulders.

About Stringr:

Stringr (www.stringr.com) is a comprehensive video marketplace that enables media organizations to source custom footage, edit and publish — under very tight deadlines. The company leverages the only nationwide network of more than 70k highly responsive videographers who provide broadcast-quality video in every major US market. Stringr is based in NYC and was founded in 2014 by Lindsay Stewart and Brian McNeill, who met at The Wharton School.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images is one of the most trusted and esteemed sources of visual content in the world, with over 300 million assets including photos, videos, and music, available through its industry-leading sites www.gettyimages.comand www.istock.com. The Getty Images website serves creative, business and media customers in nearly every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 250,000 contributors and hundreds of image partners to provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160,000 news, sportand entertainment eventseach year, impactful creative imageryto communicate any commercial concept and the world’s deepest digital archive of historic photography.

Visit Getty Images at www.gettyimages.comto learn more about how the company is advancing the unique role of still and moving imagery in communication and business, enabling creative ideas to come to life. For company news and announcements, visit our Press Room, and for the stories and inspiration behind our content, visit gettyimages.creativeinsights.com. Find Getty Images on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or download the Getty Images app where you can explore, save and share the world’s best imagery.