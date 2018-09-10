Stringr Opens Los Angeles Office;Adds Director of Sales

New York, NY (September 10, 2018) - , the premier marketplace that allows media organizations to buy video footage from both amateur and professional videographers in an efficient, streamlined process, has opened a Los Angeles office. Heading up this new west coast location for the growing company will be Christina Thomas, who was recently hired to serve as the company’s Director of Sales.

“As our client base across the country continues to grow, we felt it was time to increase our presence on the West Coast to more immediately meet the needs of our clients in California and beyond,” said Lindsay Stewart, CEO and Founder of Stringr. “This growth also signaled that it was time to create a new Director of Sales position. Christina brings to us more than 15 years of experience in business development, sales, technology and the media industry, and we’re delighted to have her as part of our growing team leading our West Coast efforts.”

Prior to joining Stringr, Thomas served for more than five years as LiveU’s Western Regional Sales Manager. She also held previous positions with ChyronHego, Digital Broadcast, Inc., Endemol USA, Next Entertainment, Inc. and KBAK-TV. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from Loyola Marymount University.

About Stringr

Stringr () is a comprehensive video marketplace that enables media organizations to source custom footage, edit and publish -- under very tight deadlines. The company leverages the only nationwide network of more than 65k highly responsive videographers who provide broadcast-quality video in every major US market. Stringr is based in NYC and was founded in 2014 by Lindsay Stewart and Brian McNeill, who met at The Wharton School.