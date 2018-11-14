Stringr Integrates Shutterstock API to Offer Photo and Video Assets into End-to-End Solution

New York, NY (November 14, 2018) -Stringr, the premier marketplace that allows media organizations to buy video footage from both amateur and professional videographers in an efficient, streamlined process, has integrated Shutterstock’s API to offer licensable photos, vectors, video clips and music tracks to Stringr customers.Shutterstock isa leading global technology company offering high-quality assets, tools and services through its creative platform.

“The combination of Stringr’s ability to request custom video and Shutterstock’s library of more than 225 million pieces of visual content gives our customers more options when working to quickly and easily publish content,” said Lindsay Stewart, CEO and Founder of Stringr. “Our goal is to offer a one-stop-shop to source, edit and publish content, and access to this vast library opens up the options for the sourcing portion of this publishing process.”

"Through the Shutterstock API, we aim to equip all creative professionals with the content, tools and services they need wherever they may be working,” said Alex Reynolds, GM of Platform Solutions at Shutterstock. "With more than 1 million assets being added to the Shutterstock collection every week, we can provide Stringr’s customers, including media publishers, with the freshest, high-quality content to license and download for all their projects."

About Stringr

Stringr () is a comprehensive video marketplace that enables media organizations to source custom footage, edit and publish -- under very tight deadlines. The company leverages the only nationwide network of more than 60k highly responsive videographers who provide broadcast-quality video in every major US market. Stringr is based in NYC and was founded in 2014 by Lindsay Stewart and Brian McNeill, who met at The Wharton School.