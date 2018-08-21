Stringr Engages Leading Online Video Platform Brightcove

New York, NY - , the premier marketplace that allows media organizations to buy video footage from both amateur and professional videographers in an efficient, streamlined process, has today announced it will be using the video platform. Brightcove, the leading provider of cloud services for video will enable Stringr customers to deliver videos through its online video player, enabling publishers an end-to-end solution to source, edit and publish content.

“We are thrilled to incorporate Brightcove’s capabilities with Stringr’s technology,” said Lindsay Stewart, CEO and Founder of Stringr. “Through this partnership, our clients can now not only request and edit content with ease, but also publish the finished product, without ever exiting the Stringr platform. Brightcove is well-respected in the industry as being the leader in online video platforms, making them an important solution to include in Stringr’s core offerings.”

“With more than 25 million unique monthly users, providing our readers with video of breaking and important local news stories is a crucial piece of our digital strategy,” said James Green, VP of Digital, Lee Enterprises and Stringr customer. “Stringr provides a one-stop-shop for our local news teams, allowing them to source and receive video, edit the content and publish it using Brightcove’s technology, and do it quickly.”

“As media organizations continue to ramp up their digital presence, we’re excited to be part of Stringr’s initiative to enable customers to quickly and easily create and publish content,” said Anil Jain, EVP and GM, Media of Brightcove. “This one-stop-shop that our platforms offer truly represents the future of the video content creation industry.”

About Stringr

Stringr () is a comprehensive video marketplace that enables media organizations to source custom footage, edit and publish -- under very tight deadlines. The company leverages the only nationwide network of more than 60k highly responsive videographers who provide broadcast-quality video in every major US market. Stringr is based in NYC and was founded in 2014 by Lindsay Stewart and Brian McNeill, who met at The Wharton School.

About Brightcove

(NASDAQ:BCOV) is the leading global provider of powerful cloud solutions for managing, delivering, and monetizing video experiences on every screen. A pioneering force in the world of online video since the company’s founding in 2004, Brightcove’s award-winning technology, unparalleled services, extensive partner ecosystem, and proven global scale have helped thousands of companies in over 70 countries achieve better business results with video. To learn more, visit .