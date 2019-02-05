Stringr Appoints Drew Berkowitz as Senior Vice President of Sales

New York, NY - Stringr, the premier platform for on-demand, immediate access to over 70k amateur and professional videographers, today announced the appointment of Drew Berkowitz to its leadership team as Senior Vice President of Sales. This newly created position signals Stringr’s growth in the media landscape and the company’s desire to address increasing demand for its product across content producers.

“Stringr has demonstrated to marquee customers, from broadcasters to publishers, that we can provide custom video quickly and efficiently, said Lindsay Stewart, CEO and Founder of Stringr. “Now, we need a heavy hitter and we have that in Drew, someone who understands the media and content landscape and who reflects the collaborative approach we bring to every customer relationship.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Stringr team as the video industry continues to change and evolve,” said Berkowitz. “Stringr has helped revolutionize the news industry and the business of content creation, and I’m looking forward to lead sales initiatives as the platform continues to reach new industries across the country.”

Prior to Stringr, Drew was Global Vice President of Sales at Storyful, where he worked with direct brands, agencies, content creators, and more to create custom video content. Berkowitz’s experience also includes positions at Wochit, Vimeo, and Comedy Central, where he was responsible for overseeing nationwide and global teams, driving sales, revenue and award-winning creative partnerships.

About Stringr:

Stringr (www.stringr.com) is a comprehensive video marketplace that enables media organizations to source custom footage, edit and publish — under very tight deadlines. The company leverages the only nationwide network of more than 75k highly responsive videographers who provide broadcast-quality video in every major US market. Stringr is based in NYC and was founded in 2014 by Lindsay Stewart and Brian McNeill, who met at The Wharton School.