STRATEGIC REFOCUS SPURS AUDIENCE GROWTH AS UNIVISION FINISHES THE FEBRUARY 2017 SWEEPS AS THE NO. 1 SPANISH-LANGUAGE NETWORK OUT-DELIVERING CLOSEST COMPETITOR BY DOUBLE-DIGIT MARGINS

Season-To-Date, Univision is the No. 1 Spanish-Language Network as well as the Fifth Most-Watched Broadcast Network in Primetime

NEW YORK – MARCH 3, 2017 – Continuing its growth momentum, the Univision Network finished February 2017 Sweeps as the No. 1 Spanish-language network during primetime, out-delivering its closest competitor by double-digit margins among Total Viewers 2+ (+34% adv.), Adults 18-49 (+21% adv.) and Adults 18-34 (+15% adv.). During the February 2017 Sweeps period, Univision averaged 1.9 million Total Viewers 2+, 857,000 Adults 18-49 and 382,000 Adults 18-34 in primetime with audience growth over the November 2016 sweeps while its closest Spanish-language network competitor reported audience declines. Univision also outperformed its closest Spanish-language network competitor on three out the four weeknight primetime hours by double-digit margins among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.

“In the last four months, we have introduced new authentic and relatable stories on Univision that reflect what our viewers seek,” said Lourdes Diaz, president of Entertainment, Univision Communications Inc. “These strong February Sweeps results, in addition to outperforming all other Spanish-language networks season-to-date, are proof that the implementation of our new programming strategy is delivering great success and garnering great engagement with today’s Hispanic America.”

Driving the audience growth is Univision’s new primetime programming strategy consisting of bio-series, talent competitions and compelling dramas such as, “Vino El Amor” (9:00 p.m.) and “El Color De La Pasión” (10:00 p.m.), which averaged more Adult 18-34 viewers than the first-run episodes of such English-language programs as:

ABC’s “Dr. Ken,” “Last Man Standing,” “Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Match Game,” “Quantico” and “The Real O’Neals.”

CBS’ “Blue Bloods,” “Code Black,” “Doubt,” “Elementary,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “MacGyver,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Ransom” and “Training Day.”

NBC’s “Apprentice,” “Blacklist,” “Blacklist: Redemption,” “Blindspot,” “Emerald City,” “Grimm,” “Powerless” and “Timeless.”

FOX’s “Bones,” “My Kitchen Rules,” “Rosewood,” “Sleepy Hollow” and “Son of Zorn.”

CW’s “Arrow,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Jane The Virgin,” “Reign,” “Riverdale,” “Supergirl,” “Supernatural,” “The Hundred” and “Vampire Diaries.”

Additionally, Univision out-delivered one or more of the English-language broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC or FOX) on every single night among Adults 18-34 and on three out of every four nights among Adults 18-49 during the February 2017 Sweeps period.

Univision’s new primetime talent competition series, “Pequeños Gigantes USA,” airing Monday to Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., has resulted in strong audience growth to the network’s season-to-date time period performance among Total Viewers 2+ (+16% to 2.0 million), Adults 18-49 (+11% to 807,000) and Adults 18-34 (+6% to 380,000).

Airing on Sunday nights, Univision’s bio-series “Su Nombre Era Dolores: La Jenn Que Yo Conocí” has increased the network’s season-to-date 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. time period performance among both Adults 18-49 (+11% to 760,000) and Adults 18-34 (+7% to 337,000) since its debut on January 15, 2017.

Most recently, Univision’s latest premiere of “Notanserio Univision,” the one-hour news variety show co-hosted by Arantxa Loizaga and Fernando Arau, airing on Sundays drew more Total Viewers 2+ (+8% to 1.5 million), Adults 18-49 (+14% to 553,000) and Adults 18-34 (+5% to 215,000) to the network’s 7:00 p.m. hour.

In the current 2016/2017 season, Univision also ranks as the No. 1 Spanish-language network as well as the fifth most-watched broadcast network during primetime among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.

Source: Nielsen, NPM (02/02/2017-03/01/2017) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Sun 7pm-11pm, ad-supported networks, Live+SD. 2016/2017 season-to-date based on Live+7 (09/19/2016-02/12/2017) and Live+SD (02/13/2017-03/01/2017). Weeknight primetime hours based on Mon-Fri 7pm-11pm. “Notanserio Univision” audience increases based on (02/26/2017) vs. the prior four airings of “Sal y Pimienta” (01/22/2017-02/12/2017).

