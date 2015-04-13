StoryTeller Streamlines User-Generated Content Integration for Easy, Effective Local TV News Presentations

Complete content management and presentation solution integrates social media, crowd-sourced videos, and images to efficiently bring the power of UGC to broadcast newsrooms.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – April 13, 2015 – AccuWeather, Inc., the global leader in weather information and digital media, announces the complete integration of user-generated content (UGC) in StoryTeller®, revealed at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show® beginning today.

StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution by AccuWeather is the revolutionary interactive solution for the entire news presentation with new application content and enhancements specifically developed to resonate with TV viewers' new digital media behaviors and expectations. With the fully integrated UGC capabilities of StoryTeller, newsrooms can instantly bring viewers’ digital media content into their broadcast, increasing real-time engagement and relevancy.

StoryTeller’s Social Media application now provides local search capabilities to quickly report the local social media pulse on trending topics across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Google Plus. Enhanced search feature capabilities save time, efficiently honing in on topics of interest through new multiple hashtag, keyword, and location search functionality, screening, and aggregating user content. Broadcasters also easily integrate social media videos, photos, and audio from any workstation to quickly bring each story to life.

In addition to enhanced Social Media capabilities, StoryTeller by AccuWeather announces a new partnership with MGN Online to provide fast, easy access to MGN Online’s full content library of crowd-sourced videos and images, providing instant on-the-scene content for breaking news and events. Additionally, StoryTeller live polling, traffic, weather, and health applications now incorporate the power of UGC.

New UGC content capabilities will be demonstrated in StoryTeller by AccuWeather – the complete interactive touchscreen solution for the entire news presentation, including weather, live polling, sports, traffic, crime, special events, and more – for the first time at the 2015 NAB Show in AccuWeather Booth #SL6009.

"The use of user-generated content in news presentations, from social media content to videos and photos, increases real-time engagement with viewers,” Loren Tobia, Vice President of Sales of AccuWeather's Display Systems and Services division said. “Providing this new level of dynamic, rapidly changing content in one complete, easy-to-use StoryTeller system is efficient and effective for television stations.”

At NAB 2015, AccuWeather is introducing additional new and enhanced StoryTeller features that will transform local news operations. Ground-breaking weather enhancements including new integration of Baron Services, all-new traffic application with Radiate Media, enhanced real-time polling, Drone HD video integration – plus streamlined UGC functionality – will be demoed at the show at AccuWeather Booth #SL6009.

About StoryTeller

AccuWeather is a global leader in digital media, developing award-winning AccuWeather apps and partnering with all major manufacturers of mobile devices, serving up to 10 billion data requests every day. AccuWeather has applied this digital expertise to develop the unique StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution, the only tool of its kind for the entire newsroom that brings every story to life in all-new compelling, interactive, and engaging ways. Interactive content available on StoryTeller includes weather with Superior Accuracy™ from AccuWeather, live polling, sports, social media, traffic, crime, special events, and more. StoryTeller Touchscreen Solution is used in newsrooms across North America, including 14 of the top 15 U.S. markets, as well as in China, Belgium, Nigeria, and South America with a global audience reach of over 100 million U.S. viewers and more than 300 million worldwide.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com/StoryTeller for additional information.

VIDEO: See the unique StoryTeller solution in action.

