StoryTeller by AccuWeather Integrates Baron Severe Weather and VIPIR, Bringing Unparalleled Severe Weather Coverage to TV Newsrooms

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – April 9, 2015 – AccuWeather, Inc., the global leader in weather information and digital media, and Baron, the global leader in critical weather intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership, joining forces to bring the best combined severe weather capabilities to local television stations.

Under the new partnership, Baron, recognized as a severe weather leader with the best on-air radar technology and patented storm tracking and forecasting of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, and AccuWeather, utilizing the revolutionary award-winning displays of the StoryTeller® Interactive Touchscreen Solution, bring the ability for television stations to cover severe weather like never before.

AccuWeather is also utilizing Baron’s radar and severe weather products on the new 24/7, “All Weather, All the Time” AccuWeather Network. The AccuWeather Network has incorporated Baron’s severe weather intelligence in its live storm coverage, in addition to weather alerts, information, and updates, providing the smarter choice in weather programming.

Baron’s Severe Weather systems and data will be displayed in StoryTeller by AccuWeather – the leading touchscreen solution for the entire newsroom which provides weather with Superior Accuracy™ from AccuWeather, plus new and enhanced live polling, sports, social media, traffic, crime, special events, and more – for the first time at the 2015 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show® next week in AccuWeather Booth #SL6009.

Baron’s weather data and alerts, available through the Omni and VIPIR platforms, offer local broadcasters the next level of storm tracking and weather graphics to best inform, attract, and retain viewers. Combined with StoryTeller, the products offer the best level of storm tracking and captivating HD weather graphics to help save lives. This coverage, integrated with real-time videos and illustrative, interactive capabilities for meteorologists that only StoryTeller can provide, will produce a new level of interactive, engaging, and relevant broadcast weather coverage.

“StoryTeller meets the needs of a digital-savvy TV audience by incorporating the next level of interactivity and visual excitement into cutting-edge broadcast presentations,” said Ryan Ayres, Vice President of AccuWeather’s Display Systems and Services. “We will further enhance AccuWeather’s StoryTeller weather offering – the best local newsroom display system available -- by integrating Baron’s best-in-class radar displays and severe weather tracking, covering severe weather events, from tornadoes to severe thunderstorms and lightning, to help peoples’ lives.”

“We are proud to be working with AccuWeather to expand the distribution of this valuable life-saving data,” Bob Dreisewerd, Executive Vice President, Research and Development, said. “Baron provides very precise, timely severe weather information with Critical Weather Intelligence as our personal mission. Working with AccuWeather, we can offer a combined weather experience for stations and viewers that is unparalleled in the industry.”

At NAB 2015, AccuWeather is introducing additional new and enhanced StoryTeller features that will transform local news operations. Improved social media and UGC functionality, an all-new traffic solution with innovative 3-D displays, enhanced real-time polling, Drone HD video integration, and groundbreaking weather enhancements with greater alerting functionality and vivid displays – plus the new integration of Baron Services – will be demoed at the show at AccuWeather Booth #SL6009.

To learn more about StoryTeller, schedule executive interviews, and preview new product features at NAB 2015, contact Justin Roberti at 814-235-8756 orJustin.Roberti@AccuWeather.com.

About StoryTeller

AccuWeather is a global leader in digital media, developing award-winning AccuWeather apps and partnering with all major manufacturers of mobile devices, serving up to 10 billion data requests every day. AccuWeather has applied this digital expertise to develop the unique StoryTeller Interactive Touchscreen Solution, the only tool of its kind for the entire newsroom that brings every story to life in all-new compelling, interactive, and engaging ways. Interactive content available on StoryTeller includes weather with Superior Accuracy™ from AccuWeather, live polling, sports, social media, traffic, crime, special events, and more. StoryTeller Touchscreen Solution is used in newsrooms across North America, including 14 of the top 15 U.S. markets, as well as in China, Belgium, Nigeria, and South America with a global audience reach of over 100 million U.S. viewers and more than 300 million worldwide.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com/StoryTeller for additional information.

VIDEO: See the unique StoryTeller solution in action.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

Every day, over a billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smart phones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers. Founded in 1962 by Dr. Joel N. Myers – a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs – AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly-customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. AccuWeather's CEO, Barry Lee Myers, is an award-winning leader in global weather information issues and one of the world's most recognized advocates for cooperative relationships between government weather agencies and the weather industry. He is a leader in the digital weather information space.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com for additional information.