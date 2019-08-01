Stewart Filmscreen to Showcase Stylish and Customizable Projection Screen Systems at CEDIA Expo 2019

Visit Stewart Filmscreen, at CEDIA Expo 2019, Booth 2304

TORRANCE, Calif. — Aug. 1, 2019 — Stewart Filmscreen, the only two-time Academy Award®-winning manufacturer of professional projection screens and reference-standard projection screen materials for the audiovisual industry, today announced its product lineup for CEDIA Expo 2019, Sept. 10-14 in Denver. The long-acknowledged leader in quality and innovation will be featuring on-site demonstrations and showcasing its latest offerings in projection screen systems.

"The CEDIA Expo allows attendees to see firsthand the quality of our projection screen systems, each of which is customized to the customer's unique requirements and then meticulously handcrafted by one of our professional artisans," said Mary Stewart, CEO and owner of Stewart Filmscreen. "We look forward to demonstrating our newly redesigned Luxus, unveiling the new Balón Edge, and showing visitors how smoothly we can tailor every aspect of screen design and fabrication to meet their specific needs."

During CEDIA Expo 2019 in Booth 2304, Stewart Filmscreen will highlight the new Screen Assistant CPQ screen quoting system. Attendees can visit with their specs or prints in hand and leave with a consultation and quote for a beautifully optimized, best-in-class, reference-quality imaging screen. Stewart Filmscreen will feature leading masking systems and fabrics for a variety of screen models, from the value-driven Cima brand to the new Director's Choice Slimline, VistaScope, or CineCurve models. These materials make for a future-proof reference screen system that will serve unfailingly through the lifespan of many projectors.

Once again raising the bar in retractable projection screens, Stewart Filmscreen will also showcase its newly redesigned Luxus below-ceiling screen system at CEDIA Expo 2019. With its stylish and elegant design, Luxus looks like a piece of modern art in any setting. The retractable screen is ideal for use in multipurpose rooms, and it works beautifully with UST projectors. The system's newly integrated Wi-Fi interface is perfect for linking Luxus to Alexa and other home automation platforms. Luxus is available in Phantom HALR, Firehawk, StudioTek 100, or any of the company's category-leading 16K+ screen fabrics.

Stewart Filmscreen steps up to lifestyle, multipurpose wall-mounted screen applications with Balón and the all-new Balón Edge. Both of these video projection screens feature impeccable fit and finish and offer the same unlimited fabric options customers have come to expect from Stewart Filmscreen. Balón offers a fixed-frame, borderless screen that creates a perfect floating image for the viewer. The overlapping wrap hides all frame edges, presenting a pristine look from any angle while keeping the image plane within one inch of the wall surface.

In the weeks ahead, Stewart Filmscreen will make an announcement to officially introduce Balón Edge.

