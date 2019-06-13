Stewart Filmscreen Redesigns Industry's Favorite Projection Screen

Luxus Builds Upon Stewart's Unprecedented Seamless Screen Customization and Formulation Options with Modern Case, Quieter Operation, Faster Installation, In-Field Serviceability, and an Immediate Website Configuration Experience

TORRANCE, Calif. — June 12, 2019 — Stewart Filmscreen®, the only two-time Academy Award®-winning manufacturer of professional projection screens and reference-standard projection screen materials for the audiovisual industry, today announced the re-engineering of its landmark Luxus Classic Model A, Retractable Below Ceiling Screen System. Redesigned from the ground up and showcased in booth 2842 at InfoComm 2019, the all-new Luxus features a sleek, customizable housing, a quieter motor, and an easy-to-access screen assembly that can be field serviced in a matter of minutes. Customized with every order via the new Screen Assistant Configurator Price Quote (CPQ) tool within the dealer login at stewartfilmscreen.com, Luxus is available in completely seamless widths up to 13 feet 3 inches and in the industry's widest array of materials to fit the exact installation and application needs of any corporate, education, or residential project.

"Luxus has been an industry favorite since first introduced in 1987— but we don't rest on our laurels. This reimagined version is just part of our commitment to provide customers with solutions that perfectly address their projection needs with the latest video technology evolution and design trends," said Mary Stewart, CEO and owner of Stewart Filmscreen. "The features and benefits of the Luxus now match the incredible design experience offered on our brand-new website. Our customers can truly be ready for a frictionless experience, all while being backed by the uncompromising quality and craftsmanship that they've come to expect from Stewart."

With a sleek, modern design and all-new internal mechanics, Luxus adds valuable customer service and support capabilities. Instead of having to take down the screen and ship it back for servicing, now the screen motor and roller tube can be changed in a few minutes right in the field — saving additional truck rolls and money on the job. Advanced roller tube technology also minimizes horizontal lines in the image area, a problem known to plague low-quality screens and frustrate viewers. Furthering the customization options, Luxus' end caps can be ordered in a new polished aluminum finish or in black or white to match the case housing. Other enhancements include new wall and ceiling mounting hardware that simplifies installation and ensures a clean finish, as well as elegant yet strong tab-tensioning that keeps the screen smooth and held in place year after year.

Customers can choose from more than 25 16K+ reference screen fabrics that are specially formulated and manufactured by Stewart Filmscreen for unmatched optical quality and unrivaled viewing. This unprecedented array of material offering not only allows customers to select the ideal solution for their specific application, but also provides best-in-class uniformity and color accuracy and preserves the resolution of even the most advanced projectors on the market. All Stewart screens are custom-made to address the unique needs of even the most discerning customers — such as deepening black levels to improve contrast or manipulating gain to find the optimal trade-offs between brightness and viewing angles. For acoustic transparency that retains audio performance, many of the front projection screen fabrics are also available in perforation.

The Luxus can be integrated into a variety of control systems, with specifications for 12-volt trigger, low-voltage control, or IR. Integrators can also select a new RF remote capability based on the My Link Wi-Fi-enabled control system, which works with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and through IFTTT. Customers that want to keep it simple can also select a straight 120-volt wall switch.

At the newly redesigned Stewart Filmscreen website, customers can also learn more about the Luxus, see it in a gallery of real-life installations, and access a printable brochure. Further expediting the screen selection, configuration, and ordering process, dealers can leverage the Screen Assistant CPQ. This newly launched, innovative tool allows dealers to personally configure a 2D scalable drawing of the screen, create and export CAD drawings, and get a personalized quote that can be used as a sign-off for an immediate build. The innovation just keeps continuing at Stewart. This venerable brand reinvents itself once again.

